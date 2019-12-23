Avon ‘5’ beats Simsbury for first time since joining the CCC

SIMSBURY, December 23, 2019 – Jack Hall had a team-high 13 points and the Avon High boys basketball team allowed just three points in the first quarter to win their second straight game with a 43-40 victory over Simsbury in Central Connecticut Conference action in a Monday matinee event. The contest began at 1 p.m.

Will Saucier and Tyler Brokenshire had eight points each for the Falcons, who improve to 2-0. Henry White had a game-high 21 points and four 3-point field goals for Simsbury (0-2).

It was Avon’s first win over Simsbury since joining the CCC in 2016, snapping a six-game losing streak at the hands of the Trojans.

Avon returns to action after the Christmas holiday on Saturday when they tangle with RHAM in the semifinals of the Bristol Eastern Holiday Classic at 4 p.m. at Eastern’s gym.

Avon 43, Simsbury 40

At Simsbury

Avon (43) Ryan McGuire 3-1-7, Thomas Howard 2-0-5, Jack Hall 2-5-13, Will Soucier 3-0-8, Tyler Favre 1-0-2, Tyler Brokenshire 3-2-8. Totals 14-8-43

Simsbury (40) Joshian Bargmann 3-0-6, Ian Calabrese 2-0-5, DeAundre Williams 1-0-3, Jeffrey Coleman 1-0-2, Chris Kokines 0-2-2, Dan O’Connor 0-1-1, Henry White 5-7-21. Totals 12-10-40

Avon (2-0) 10 11 13 9 — 43

Simsbury (0-2) 3 12 12 13 — 40

Three-point goals: Howard (A), Hall (A) 4, Soucier (A) 2, Calabrese (S), Williams (S), White (S) 4