Burke’s last-second shot lifts Canton past Wamogo, 48-46

LITCHFIELD, December 23, 2019 – Josh Burke hit a three-point shot with 14 seconds left in regulation to lift the Canton High boys basketball team to a hard-fought 48-46 win over Wamogo Regional Monday night in Litchfield.

Wamogo (1-1) had won the past two Berkshire League championships and went to the 2018 Division IV championship game with an efficient, well-rounded offense and a tenacious defense.

Burke and Jack Rose each had 13 points for Canton (2-0) while Matt Rose chipped in with 11 points. Canton drained five 3-point shots in the contest.

Wamogo was led by Ethan Collins with a game-high 18 points.

It was the first game between the two teams in 36 years since the 1983-84 season. Canton has won the last six games in the series that began in 1973 and holds a 10-3 advantage. It was the closest game in the series since Canton upset heavily-favored Wamogo in 1977 by a 63-61 score. Wamogo was led by 6-foot-10 Chuck Aleksinas, who would go onto play college basketball at the University of Kentucky and UConn.

Canton 48, Wamogo 46

At Litchfield

Canton (48) Chris Tenczar 2 0 4, Colin Mackin 1 0 2, Matt Rose 5 1 11, Thomas Amrose 1 0 2, Josh Burke 5 0 13, Ryan McGoldrick 1 0 3, Jack Rose 4 4 13. Totals 19 5 48

Wamogo (46) Charlie Coffey 3 2 8, Matt Mazzerelli 1 2 4, Ben Roy 3 4 10, Ethan Collins 4 8 18, Eric Odenwayder 3 0 6. Totals 14 16 46

Canton (2-0) 13 10 12 13 — 48

Wamogo (1-1) 15 10 9 12 — 46

Three-point goals: Burke (Ca) 3, McGoldrick (Ca), J. Rose (Ca), Collins (W) 2