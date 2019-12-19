Canton clamps down on Stafford for dominating opening day victory

STAFFORD, Dec. 19 — Josh Burke had a game-high 12 points while Matthew Rose chipped in with 11 points to lead the Canton High boys basketball team to a 62-17 season-opening victory over Stafford in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Thursday night.

It was Canton’s sixth opening day victory in seven seasons and their fifth straight win in game one.

The Warriors (1-0, 1-0 NCCC) played strong defense holding the Bulldogs to two points in the first quarter and just six points in the second half. Canton led 12-2 after one period and 32-11 at halftime.

Canton drained nine 3-point shots in the game. Ryan McGoldrick had nine points for Canton thanks to three 3-point shots while Chris Tenczar and Silas Sawtelle each had eight points. Sean Roethlein had six points for Stafford.

The Warriors return to action on Monday night when they travel to Litchfield to take on Wamogo, a Class S team that went 20-0 a year ago and moved up to Division III in 2019 after having made the Division IV final in 2018. Wamogo is a regional school for the towns of Warren, Morris and Goshen but they are also vocational and agricultural school that does attract a handful of students from outside the district.

Canton 62, Stafford 17

At Stafford

Canton (62) Chris Tenczar 3 0 8, Colin Mackin 2 0 4, Matthew Rose 3 5 11, Silas Sawtelle 3 2 8, Logan Mansur 2 0 5, Thomas Ambrose 1 0 2, Josh Burke 5 0 12, Ryan McGoldrick 3 0 9, Kyle Matter 1 0 2, Jack Rose 1 0 3. Totals 23 7 62.

Stafford (17) Josh Ricci 1 1 3, Sean Roethlein 2 0 6, Logan Briggs 1 0 2, Mark McLaughlin 2 0 4, Trent Kology 0 2 2. Totals 6 3 17

Canton (1-0) 12 20 20 10 – 62

Stafford (0-1) 2 9 3 3 — 17

Three-point goals: Tenczar (Ca) 2, Mansur (Ca), Burke (Ca) 2, McGoldrick (Ca) 3, J. Rose (Ca)