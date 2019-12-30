Connect with us

Boys Basketball

Canton dominates Cromwell for fourth straight win

Canton’s Ryan McGoldrick drives to the basket for two of his team-high 12 points in Monday night’s victory over Cromwell. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

CANTON, December 30, 2019 – Canton’s Ryan McGoldrick and Matt Rose each scored a team-high 12 points and the Warriors controlled the backboards as Canton improved to 4-0 with a 60-42 non-conference win over Cromwell on Monday night.

Canton pulled down plenty of rebounds to control the tempo of the contest. The Warriors outscored the visiting Panthers, 12-3 in a decisive second quarter to grab a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Justin Valentin led Cromwell (2-1) with a game-high 15 points, coming on five 3-point shots. Tyler Baldwin added seven points.

The Warriors return to action on Friday night when they travel to Hartford to face Hartford Classical.

Matt Rose fights his way to the basket in Monday night’s win over Cromwell. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

Canton 60, Cromwell 42
At Canton
Cromwell (42) Tyler Baldwin 2-1-7, James Grodzicki 1-0-2, Zykarie Wilborne 2-1-5, Nick Polizonis 1-1-4, Justin Valentin 5-0-15, Gianluca Albert 1-2-4, Michael Morgan 2-1-5. Totals 14-6-42
Canton (60) Chris Tenczar 2-6-10, Colin Mackin 1-0-2, Matt Rose 5-2-12, Silas Sawtelle 2-0-4, Logan Mansur 1-0-2, Josh Burke 3-2-10, Ryan McGoldrick 4-4-12, Jack Rose 3-2-8. Totals 21-16-60
Cromwell (2-1)          12    3  14  13  — 42
Canton (4-0)             15  12  13  20  — 60
Three-point goals: Baldwin (Crom) 2, Valentin (Crom) 5, Burke (Can) 2

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Boys Basketball