Canton dominates Cromwell for fourth straight win

CANTON, December 30, 2019 – Canton’s Ryan McGoldrick and Matt Rose each scored a team-high 12 points and the Warriors controlled the backboards as Canton improved to 4-0 with a 60-42 non-conference win over Cromwell on Monday night.

Canton pulled down plenty of rebounds to control the tempo of the contest. The Warriors outscored the visiting Panthers, 12-3 in a decisive second quarter to grab a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Justin Valentin led Cromwell (2-1) with a game-high 15 points, coming on five 3-point shots. Tyler Baldwin added seven points.

The Warriors return to action on Friday night when they travel to Hartford to face Hartford Classical.

Canton 60, Cromwell 42

At Canton

Cromwell (42) Tyler Baldwin 2-1-7, James Grodzicki 1-0-2, Zykarie Wilborne 2-1-5, Nick Polizonis 1-1-4, Justin Valentin 5-0-15, Gianluca Albert 1-2-4, Michael Morgan 2-1-5. Totals 14-6-42

Canton (60) Chris Tenczar 2-6-10, Colin Mackin 1-0-2, Matt Rose 5-2-12, Silas Sawtelle 2-0-4, Logan Mansur 1-0-2, Josh Burke 3-2-10, Ryan McGoldrick 4-4-12, Jack Rose 3-2-8. Totals 21-16-60

Cromwell (2-1) 12 3 14 13 — 42

Canton (4-0) 15 12 13 20 — 60

Three-point goals: Baldwin (Crom) 2, Valentin (Crom) 5, Burke (Can) 2