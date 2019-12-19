Charron has 15 points to lead Canton top Stafford in season-opening victory

CANTON, Dec. 19 – Two-time All-State guard Abby Charron had 15 points while senior Allison Celmer chipped with 14 points to lead the Canton High girls basketball team to a 66-38 victory over Stafford in North Central Connecticut Conference action on Thursday night.

Sophomore Jenna Cuniowski had 10 points for the Warriors (1-0, 1-0 NCCC), who won on opening night for the seventh straight year and the 11th time in the last 13 seasons.

Charron had seven rebounds for Canton while Lauren Eschenbrenner had five steals and two points. Grace Treacy had five assists and hit a three-point shot. Andrea Moulton had 13 points to lead Stafford (0-1, 0-1).

The Warriors return to the court on Saturday when they will challenge Notre Dame-Fairfield, a team that is currently ranked No. 4 in the GameTimeCT top 10 girls basketball poll, at 2:30 p.m. on the Notre Dame campus in Fairfield.

Notre Dame, which went 19-1 a year ago and advanced to the Class L semifinals before losing, returns a majority of that team which should pose a major challenge for the Warriors. Canton’s only loss of the regular season last season was a 52-47 loss to Notre Dame in Canton.

Canton did receive votes in the top 10 poll, coming in at No. 26 out of the 37 teams that received votes.

Canton 66, Stafford 38

At Canton

Stafford (38) Jordan Huntley 1 3 5, Hannah Fish 3 0 6, Camden Smith 1 0 3, Andrea Moulton 5 1 13, Jaelyn Moulton 2 1 6, Kay Roethlein 0 1 1, Drea Oswell 2 0 4. Totals 14 6 38.

Canton (66) Abby Charron 7 1 15, Allison Celmer 6 2 14, Grace Treacy 1 0 3, Lauren Eschenbrenner 1 0 2, Gabby Schinkel 3 0 6, Claudia Boehm 1 0 2, Jenna Cuniowski 4 1 10, Aselyn Cebollero 1 2 Paige Brown 2 0 4 , Allison Bronson 1 0 2, Sophia Mates 1 0 2, Sophia Stamos 2 0 4. Totals 30 4 66.

Stafford (0-1) 7 12 4 15 — 38

Canton (1-0) 12 26 18 10 — 66

Three-point goals: Smith (S), A. Moulton (S) 2, J. Moulton (S), Treacy (Ca), Cuniowski (Ca)