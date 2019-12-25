Five Canton athletes earn All-State honors during fall

CANTON – Five Canton athletes earned All-State honors for their performance on the field this fall for the Warriors. Soccer players Ty Aleksa, Jackson Miner, Julia Langou earned All-State honors along with cross country runner Julia Caputo and field hockey player Abby Charron.

Aleksa, a junior defender, also earned United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-New England honors. Aleska finished with 11 goals on the year but had seven of those goals in the final five games of the season for the Warriors, who finished third in the NCCC with a 12-2-2 record.

Miner had a team-leading 27 goals including four-goal performances in victories over Somers and Hartford Classical. Twenty-seven goals in a season was the third best performance by a single player in team history. Only All-American players David Vaudreuil (28 goals in 1983) and Karl Schilling (33 in 2003) scored more in a Canton uniform.

In field hockey, Charron earned All-State honors in her third sport. She is a three-time All-State player in girls lacrosse and has been named to the All-State team twice in girls basketball. Charron, who has signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at UConn beginning in the spring of 2021, had eight goals this season for Canton and scored 37 in four season for the Warriors.

A year ago, Charron had a career-high 17 goals as a junior with Canton when she was named to the All-State second team. This fall, Fiona McNally, who had a team-high 19 goals, was named to the All-State second team.

Junior Julia Caputo earned All-State honors in cross country for the first time with a fourth place finish in the Class SS championship race. Caputo finished 15th at the State Open to become the first Canton girl to ever qualify for the New England championships. Caputo finished 32nd at the New England meet.

Defender Julia Langou had two goals this year for the girls soccer team but provided solid play across the field to earn All-State honors for the first time. She helped the Warriors earned a berth in the Class S tournament.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Record: 12-3, 10-3 NCCC. 4th at NCCC championships. S at Class SS championships

All-NCCC: Jack Dendinger

All-State: none

BOYS SOCCER

Record: 13-3-2, 12-2-2 NCCC (third). Lost Class S quarterfinals to Cromwell, 3-0

All-NCCC: Ty Aleksa, Jack Freedenberg, Jackson Miner, Spencer Mix

All-State: Ty Aleksa, Jackson Miner

All-New England: Ty Aleksa

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Record: 12-3, 10-3 NCCC. 4th at NCCC championships. Eighth at Class SS championships

All-NCCC: Maeve Balavender, Julia Caputo, Grace First

All-State: Julia Caputo

Note: Caputo was named to second team on GameTimeCT’s All-State team as compiled by Hearst Media.

GIRLS SOCCER

Record: 6-10-1, 6-9-1 NCCC. Lost Class S 1st round to Old Lyme, 4-0

All-NCCC: Julia Lau, Julia Langou

All-State: Julia Langou

FIELD HOCKEY

Record: 12-5-1, 5-3 NCCC (second). Lost Class S quarterfinals to North Branford, 3-1

All-NCCC: Leightyn Antarsh, Abby Charron, Ashley Huff, Fiona McNally, Poet Watson

All-State: Abby Charron and Fiona McNally (2nd team)

FOOTBALL (co-op)

Record: 8-3, 8-2 Pequot Conference (tied for second). Lost Class M quarterfinals to Waterford, 10-6

All-Pequot Conference: Colin Mackin (defensive back)

All-State: none

Note: Canton is part of the Granby/Canton football co-op team. Linebacker Sam Attianese from Granby earned CHSCA Class M All-State honors.

VOLLEYBALL

Record: 9-13, 3-7 NCCC. Lost first round Class S tournament to Coginchaug, 3-0

All-NCCC: MacKenzie Archangelo

All-State: none