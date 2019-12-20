Hall scores 37 to lead Avon to big season-opening win over Lewis Mills

AVON, December 20 – There was a time when Avon and Lewis Mills-Burlington played in the same conference. For about 15 years from 1967 through 1982, the two teams played twice a year in the Northwest Conference.

The two schools are back together under the same roof again in the Central Connecticut Conference. This is Lewis Mills’ first year in the CCC and the Spartans will be playing in the CCC South while Avon is part of the CCC West.

Avon spoiled Lewis Mills’ CCC debut in basketball on Friday night with a dominating 89-50 victory over the Spartans. Jack Hall scored a career-high 37 points while Will Soucier added 21 points to lead the Falcons with their highest scoring output since putting up 84 points in a win over Nonnewaug two years ago in December 2017.

Nate DiChaiara and Colby Cables each had 13 points for Lewis Mills (0-1).

Avon, which won their opening contest for the eighth time in nine years, returns to the court on Monday afternoon when they challenge Simsbury in a 1 p.m. start on the road.

Avon’s school record for most points in a single game is 46 points, set by Mike Taft against Somers in 2002. Taft had eight three-point goals in the game.

Avon 89, Lewis Mills 50

At Avon

Lewis Mills (50) Nate DiChiara 5 0 13, Tommy Martinotti 1 0 2, Jacob Lomnicky 2 0 4, James Nestor 2 2 6, Colby Cables 4 2 13, Matthew Geissler 3 0 6, Brice Waldron 2 0 4, Logan Cowger 1 0 2. Totals 20 4 50

Avon (89) Ryan McGuire 2 2 6, Thomas Howard 4 0 8, Jack Hall 14 4 37, Will Soucier 9 3 21, Tyler Favre 4 0 8, Tyler Brokenshire 4 1 9. Totals 37 10 89

Lewis Mills (0-1) 11 15 16 8 — 50

Avon (1-0) 19 27 26 17 — 89

Three-point goals: DiChaiara (LM) 3, Cables (LM) 3, Hall (A) 5