No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield overwhelms Warriors

FAIRFIELD, Dec. 21, 2019 – Aizhanique Mayo and Kayla Tilus had 15 points each as No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield girls basketball team used a 27-0 run to seize control and beat Canton, 54-33, in a non-league contest on Saturday.

Canton (1-1) had a nine-point lead in the second quarter, 18-9, before Notre Dame took over the contest. The Lancers closed out the first half with an 11-0 run to take a 20-18 lead at halftime. Another 14-0 run to open the third quarter gave Notre Dame (2-0) complete control of the contest.

“Far too many turnovers, missed opportunities around the basket and failure to secure rebounds and loose balls did us in during that stretch,” Canton coach Brian Medeiros said. “The girls battled and they played hard throughout but we didn’t do a good enough job of sustaining on what worked for us in the first half.”

Two-time All-State guard Abby Charron scored nine points to lead the Warriors while Allison Celmer added eight. Charron picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter with Canton trailing by four, 22-18. The Lancers took advantage of her absence and extended the lead.

Notre Dame-Fairfield 54, Canton 33

At Fairfield

Canton (33) Abby Charron 2 4-8 9, Lauren Eschenbrenner 0-0-0, Allison Celmer 3 2-5 8, Grace Treacy 2-0-6, Gabbie Schinkel 0 1-2 1, Paige Brown 1-0-2, Jenna Cuniowski 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 8-17 33

Notre Dame-Fairfield (54) Yamani McCollough 1 1-3 3, Aizhanique Mayo 5 4-4 15, Erin Harris 4 0-4 10, Taylor Gibbs 2 2-6 6, Cierra Brown 2-0-4, Kayla Tilus 6 2-5 15, Mac Stone 2-0-4. Totals: 21 8-19 54

Canton (1-1) 13 5 3 14 — 33

ND-Fairfield (2-0) 9 11 18 16 — 54

Three-point goals: Charron (Ca), Treacy (Ca) 2, Mayo (ND), Harris (ND) 2, Tilus (ND)