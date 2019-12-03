Connect with us

Simsbury, Granby/Canton set for playoff games on Wednesday night

Crews work to clear Holden Field on Tuesday night. Simsbury hosts Cheshire in the Class LL quarterfinals on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy Simsbury Gridiron Club)

The winter’s first two snowstorms have delayed the start of the CIAC football playoffs. But kickoff is less than 24 hours away now.

No. 4 Simsbury (9-1) will make their first playoff appearance in 10 years when they host Cheshire (8-2) in a Class LL quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. at Holden Field on Wednesday night (Dec. 4).

No. 7 Granby/Canton (8-2), in their first year as a co-op program, will be on the road to challenge No. 2 Waterford (9-1) in a Class M quarterfinal at Waterford High beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

There was nearly a foot of snow dropped on the Farmington Valley on Monday night and crews were busy clearing Holden Field on Tuesday.

If you can’t get to the game, the Granby/Canton game will be broadcast over the web by the New London Day’s GameDayCT crew. The Simsbury and Cheshire game will be on the radio on Simsbury’s local radio station WSIM, which can be streamed over the intranet, or Kool Oldies 96.1 FM.

