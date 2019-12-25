Six Avon High athletes earn All-State honors for play this fall

Six Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their performances this fall. Runners Jack Martin, Tyler Hinrichs, Rhiannon Richmond and Gabrielle Richmond earned All-State honors along with volleyball player Emily Dempsey and field hockey player Megan Gilbey.

Martin, a sophomore, became the fifth boy in school history and the first Falcon in 35 years to win a state title in cross country with a victory at the Class MM championship meet. His 21-second victory helped Avon finish second in Class MM behind East Lyme, 67-87. Teammate Tyler Hinrichs was 12th to earn All-State honors.

In the girls Class MM championship race, senior Rhiannon Richmond became the fifth girl in school history to win a state title with a 15-second victory. She helped the Falcons finish third in Class MM. Rhiannon Richmond was joined in All-State recognition by her sister, Gabrielle, who finished eleventh.

Rhiannon earned All-State honors for the third time. She was All-State in outdoor track in 2019 and 2018.

Dempsey, a 6-foot outside hitter, helped lead Avon to their first-ever state championship in volleyball. The Falcons beat CCC rival RHAM in the Class L semifinals and beat Guilford in the state finals, 3-0. She was named MVP of the final.

Dempsey, who led the Falcons with a team-leading 354 kills, earned also All-Region I honors (New England, New York) from the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association). She earned All-State honors from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association and from GameTimeCT, which selected just 12 players to their All-State team.

Gilbey, a senior midfielder, had a team-leading seven goals as the Falcons went 1-1-1 in their last three games to earn a spot in the CIAC tournament. In the Class M tournament, the Falcons beat Farmington before losing to eventual state champion Guilford.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Record: 2-5, 2-5 CCC West. Tenth CCC championships

CIAC Tournament: Second Class MM championships. 16th State Open

All-CCC West: Tyler Hinrichs, Dan Carvalho

All-State: Jack Martin, Tyler Hinrichs

BOYS SOCCER

Record: 4-9-3, 1-7-2 CCC West Patriot

CIAC tournament: Did not qualify

All-CCC West: Romi Eldah

All-State: none

FIELD HOCKEY

Record: 6-9-2-2, 2-4-0-1 CCC South

CIAC tournament: Lost second round Class M to Guilford, 9-1

All-CCC South: Megan Gilbey, Haylie Thompson

All-State: Megan Gilbey

FOOTBALL

Record: 2-8, 1-3 CCC Division III East

All-CCC Division III East: Sean Nolan, Kevin Mullaj, Quandrell Stewart, Chris Gens, Francisco Longo

All-State: none

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Record: 3-4, 3-4 CCC West. Sixth CCC championships

CIAC tournament: Third Class MM championships

All-CCC West: Rhiannon Richmond, Gabrielle Richmond, Mareen Ek, Sarah Lancaster

All-State: Rhiannon Richmond, Gabrielle Richmond

GIRLS SOCCER

Record: 5-10-1, 0-10 CCC West Patriot

CIAC tournament: Did not qualify

All-CCC West: Claire Archer

All-State: none

VOLLEYBALL

Record: 23-2, 10-0 CCC West champions

CIAC tournament: Won Class L championship, beat Guilford, 3-0

All-CCC West: Emily Dempsey, Abby St. Onge, Baylee Braun, Noelle Powers

All-State: Emily Dempsey (CHSCA and GameTimeCT)

Hartford Courant volleyball player of the year: Emily Dempsey