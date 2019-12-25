Connect with us

Six Avon High athletes earn All-State honors for play this fall

Avon senior hitter Emily Dempsey earned All-State and All-Region I honors for her play this fall with the Falcons.

Six Avon High athletes earned All-State honors for their performances this fall. Runners Jack Martin, Tyler Hinrichs, Rhiannon Richmond and Gabrielle Richmond earned All-State honors along with volleyball player Emily Dempsey and field hockey player Megan Gilbey.

Martin, a sophomore, became the fifth boy in school history and the first Falcon in 35 years to win a state title in cross country with a victory at the Class MM championship meet. His 21-second victory helped Avon finish second in Class MM behind East Lyme, 67-87. Teammate Tyler Hinrichs was 12th to earn All-State honors.

In the girls Class MM championship race, senior Rhiannon Richmond became the fifth girl in school history to win a state title with a 15-second victory. She helped the Falcons finish third in Class MM. Rhiannon Richmond was joined in All-State recognition by her sister, Gabrielle, who finished eleventh.

Rhiannon Richmond won the Class MM title to earn All-State honors for the third time. (Photo courtesy Richmond family)

Rhiannon earned All-State honors for the third time. She was All-State in outdoor track in 2019 and 2018.

Dempsey, a 6-foot outside hitter, helped lead Avon to their first-ever state championship in volleyball. The Falcons beat CCC rival RHAM in the Class L semifinals and beat Guilford in the state finals, 3-0. She was named MVP of the final.

Dempsey, who led the Falcons with a team-leading 354 kills, earned also All-Region I honors (New England, New York) from the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association). She earned All-State honors from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association and from GameTimeCT, which selected just 12 players to their All-State team.

Avon’s Megan Gilbey and Farmington’s Kylee Ficks, left, battle for the ball during Monday’s Class M field hockey game in Avon. The Falcons won, 1-0.

Gilbey, a senior midfielder, had a team-leading seven goals as the Falcons went 1-1-1 in their last three games to earn a spot in the CIAC tournament. In the Class M tournament, the Falcons beat Farmington before losing to eventual state champion Guilford.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Record: 2-5, 2-5 CCC West. Tenth CCC championships
CIAC Tournament: Second Class MM championships. 16th State Open
All-CCC West: Tyler Hinrichs, Dan Carvalho
All-State: Jack Martin, Tyler Hinrichs

BOYS SOCCER
Record: 4-9-3, 1-7-2 CCC West Patriot
CIAC tournament: Did not qualify
All-CCC West: Romi Eldah
All-State: none

FIELD HOCKEY
Record: 6-9-2-2, 2-4-0-1 CCC South
CIAC tournament: Lost second round Class M to Guilford, 9-1
All-CCC South: Megan Gilbey, Haylie Thompson
All-State: Megan Gilbey

FOOTBALL
Record: 2-8, 1-3 CCC Division III East
All-CCC Division III East: Sean Nolan, Kevin Mullaj, Quandrell Stewart, Chris Gens, Francisco Longo
All-State: none

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Record: 3-4, 3-4 CCC West. Sixth CCC championships
CIAC tournament: Third Class MM championships
All-CCC West: Rhiannon Richmond, Gabrielle Richmond, Mareen Ek, Sarah Lancaster
All-State: Rhiannon Richmond, Gabrielle Richmond

GIRLS SOCCER
Record: 5-10-1, 0-10 CCC West Patriot
CIAC tournament: Did not qualify
All-CCC West: Claire Archer
All-State: none

VOLLEYBALL
Record: 23-2, 10-0 CCC West champions
CIAC tournament: Won Class L championship, beat Guilford, 3-0
All-CCC West: Emily Dempsey, Abby St. Onge, Baylee Braun, Noelle Powers
All-State: Emily Dempsey (CHSCA and GameTimeCT)
Hartford Courant volleyball player of the year: Emily Dempsey

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

