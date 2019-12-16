St. Joseph is No. 1 in state top 10 polls; Simsbury finishes No. 9 in coaches poll

St. Joseph-Trumbull is the No. 1 high school football team in Connecticut after balloting in the two state polls on Monday. The Cadets (13-0) received 24 of 25 first place votes to claim the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT sportswriters poll and received all 13 first place votes to finish first in the New London Day’s coaches poll.

The Cadets outlasted undefeated Hand, 17-14, to win the Class L championship. St. Joseph has won three straight state championships and becomes the first team to win three consecutive pennants in three different classes. St. Joseph won the Class M title in 2018 and the Class S crown in 2017.

Newtown (13-0), which has caught the imagination of the nation, finished second in both polls. The Nighthawks won the Class LL championship with a 13-7 win over Darien on a 36-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

The victory came seven years to the day of the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in town and the victory and the way it came to fruition gave the town a chance to smile.

Hand (12-1), which had a 36-game winning streak snapped in the final, finished No. 3 in both polls with Darien (11-2) finished fourth in both polls.

Simsbury (10-2) finished No. 11 in the GameTimeCT sportswriters poll, their best finish since finishing ninth in 1994. Simsbury earned their first playoff berth since 2009 and won 11 games in a row before falling to Southington in a contest that decided the CCC Division I West title.

The Trojans finished No. 9 in the state coaches poll for their first top 10 finish since taking finishing seventh in 1994.

Simsbury won their first-ever CIAC playoff game with a 17-14 win over Cheshire at Holden Field before dropping a hard-fought 17-0 decision to eventual state champion Newtown a week ago.

Linebacker Tommy Guilfoyle and receiver Zach Gilbert earned All-State honors by being named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association’s Class LL team. Guilfoyle finished with 161 tackles, three sacks and 19 tackles for a loss. Gilbert caught 34 passes for 563 yards and a team-leading 10 touchdowns.

Simsbury’s 11-game winning streak is the third longest in school history and it is the third time in program history that the Trojans have won 11 in a row. They previously did it in 1970-71 and 1971-72. The school record for consecutive wins is 17 set in 1992-93.

2019 Final GameTimeCT/New Haven Register top 10 football poll

First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. St. Joseph (24) 13-0 748 2 L 2. Newtown (1) 13-0 678 3 LL 3. Hand 12-1 670 1 L 4. Darien 11-2 584 6 LL 5. Sheehan 11-2 471 nr S 6. Southington 10-2 448 7 LL 7. Weston 12-1 423 nr M 8. Greenwich 9-2 387 4 LL 9. Bloomfield 12-1 309 5 S 10. New Canaan 9-3 274 9 L Others receiving votes: Simsbury (10-2) 266; Ansonia (11-1) 227; Killingly (11-2) 219; Maloney (10-2) 212; Cheshire (8-3) 129; Ridgefield (8-3) 125; Shelton (7-3) 78; Rockville (11-1) 71; Fairfield Prep (6-4) 32; Norwich Free Academy (7-4) 9; Waterford (10-2) 8; Woodland (9-2) 7 The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal of Meriden; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press/New Britain Herald; Gerry deSimas, Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Ryan Lacey, Danbury News-Times; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3

The Day of New London top 10 state coaches poll.

First-place votes in parentheses, final record, points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis, and previous ranking:

Team Rec. Pts. LW Class 1. St. Joseph (13) 13-0 390 2 L 2. Newtown 13-0 360 3 LL 3. Hand 12-1 342 1 L 4. Darien 11-2 312 6 LL 5. Greenwich 9-2 257 4 LL 6. Southington 10-2 236 7 LL 7. Sheehan 11-2 232 nr S 8. Weston 12-1 184 nr M 9. Simsbury 10-2 169 nr LL 10. Ansonia 11-1 138 9 S Ohers receiving votes: Cheshire (8-3), 125 points; Bloomfield (12-1), 123; Ridgefield (8-3), 118; New Canaan (9-3), 104; Shelton (7-3), 95; Maloney (10-2), 59; Killingly (11-2), 57; Fairfield Prep (6-4), 14. Following coaches voted: Tom Brockett, Ansonia; Craig Bruno, Amity; Joe Della Vecchia, St. Joseph; Mike Drury, Southington; Mike Ellis, Fitch; Rob Fleeting, Windsor; Tanner Grove, Montville; Andy Guyon, Xavier; Tim King, Valley Regional/Old Lyme; Joe Lato, Masuk; Bryan Muller, Brookfield; Marce Petroccio, Trumbull; Jeff Roy, Shelton.