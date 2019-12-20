St. Onge with game-high 21 points to help Avon earn first win of season

BRISTOL, December 20, 2019 – Senior Abby St. Onge had a game-high 21 points and pulled down some key rebounds to help lift the Avon High girls basketball team to their first victory of the season on Friday night with a 54-41 Central Connecticut Conference victory over Bristol Central.

The Rams (0-2) cut the lead to six points after three quarters, 43-37, but the Falcons allowed just four points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Emma McKearney scored 13 points for the Falcons (1-1) while Jocelyn Powers added seven points.

The Rams were led by 11 points from Sophia Torreso.

The win comes days after the Falcons opened the season with a hard-fought 50-46 loss to the new Bulkeley/Weaver co-op squad on Monday. Bulkeley/Weaver’s Tahjae Young had a game-high 29 points in the victory for the Hartford squad while teammate Rhonasha Stevenson added 19.

McKearney had 11 for Avon while Kendra Hards added nine points in the loss.

The Falcons return to action after the Christmas holiday when they host Guilford on Monday, Dec. 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the high school.

Avon 54, Bristol Central 41

At Bristol

Avon (54) Bria Block 2 0 4, Kendra Hards 1 0 2, Emma McKearney 6 1 13, Sophia Aguilar 1 0 2, Jocelyn Powers 3 0 7, Amara Kritikos 2 0 5, Abby St. Onge 8 3 21. Totals 23 4 54

Bristol Central (41) Damani Hough 1 0 2, Janessa Bartell 3 2 8, Gwen Torreso 1 5 7, Ella Watson 4 0 9, Sophia Torreso 5 1 11, Laney Maher 2 0 4. Totals 16 8 41

Avon (1-1) 22 9 12 11 — 54

Bristol Central (0-2) 11 16 10 4 — 41

Three-point goals: Powers (A), Kritikos (A), St. Onge (A) 2; Watson (BC)

Bulkeley/Weaver 50, Avon 46

At Avon

Bulkeley/Weaver (50) Rhonasha Stevenson 6 6 19, Rennarda Washington 1 0 2, Tahjae Young 11 7 29, Adrianna Mercado 0 0 0, Cassandra Garriga 0 0 0. Totals 18 13 50

Avon (46) Emma McKearney 3 5 11, Kendra Hards 3 0 9, Sophia Aguilar 3 1 7, Abby St. Onge 2 3 7, Jocelyn Powers 4 1 12. Totals 15 10 46

Bulkeley/Weaver (1-0) 14 6 13 17 — 50

Avon (0-1) 14 10 13 13 — 46

Three-point goals: Stevenson (B), Hards (A) 3, Powers (A) 3