Strassner, Georgetown look to beat Huskies and earn NCAA semifinal berth

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 6 – Avon High graduate Riley Strassner will be playing in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I national tournament on Saturday at noon when No. 6 Georgetown men’s soccer team hosts the University of Washington at Shaw Field with a trip to the 2019 College Cup on the line.

Georgetown (17-1-3) is ranked No. 2 in the country and won the Big East championship this fall with a 3-1 victory over Providence. It was the third consecutive Big East title for the Hoyas. Georgetown beat Louisville, 5-1 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament and it was the second consecutive five-goal performance for the Hoyas.

The game broadcast will be available from the Big East’s streaming platform on You Tube.

Strassner, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, has played in 19 of 21 games this season for Georgetown and has come off the bench in 18 of his 19 appearances. He has no goals or assists this season but had three goals and three assists as a junior for the Hoyas.

Strassner played at Avon High for three seasons from 2012-14 and left the team as the second-time leading scorer in school history with 58 goals and 41 assists. He helped the Falcons win a Class L championship in 2014. He also won a State Open title in swimming in the 200 freestyle.