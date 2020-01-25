Another high-scoring performance for Canton in 11th straight victory

CANTON, January 24 – All-State guard Abby Charron had a game-high 20 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to help the Canton High girls basketball team win their 11th straight game with a 69-39 victory over Granby in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Friday.

In the past two games, Canton (12-2, 10-0 NCCC) have turned in their two highest scoring performances of the season. The Warriors had a season-high 72 points in Tuesday’s 72-49 win over Ellington.

Claudie Boehm had 16 points, including three 3-point field goals, for the Warriors while Allison Celmer added 13 and grabbed a game-leading 12 rebounds. Jenna Cunoiwski had nine points, including a three-point field goal, while pulling down seven rebounds. Gabbie Schinkel had six points and six rebounds.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday when they host HMTCA at the high school beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Canton 69, Granby 39

At Canton

Granby (39) Isabelle Martell 1-0-2, Kayla Davis 1-0-2, Katie Murach 1-0-2, Savannah Rijkse 1-0-2, Jaira Paine 1-0-3, Sam St.Pierre 5 2-4 12, Elsie Phillips 5 6-7 16. Totals: 15 8-11 39

Canton (69) Abby Charron 7 5-20, Lauren Eschenbrenner 1-0-3, Allison Celmer 6 1-2 13, Grace Treacy 0-0-0, Gabbie Schinkel 3-0-6, Jenna Cuniowski 4-0-9, Claudia Boehm 6 1-2 16, Sophia Mates 1 0-2 2, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0. Totals: 28 7-12 69

Granby (6-5) 6 13 13 7 — 39

Canton (12-2) 19 15 20 15 — 69

Three-point goals: Paine (G), Charron (Ca), Eschenbrenner (Ca), Cuniowski (Ca), Boehm (Ca) 3

NCCC standings

Team NCCC Overall Canton 10-0 12-2 Windsor Locks 11-1 12-2 SMSA 7-1 8-6 Suffield 6-1 7-5 Granby 5-3 6-5 Coventry 7-4 9-4