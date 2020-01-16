Avon distance medley relay team wins at Yale Interscholastic Classic

NEW HAVEN, January 11, 2020 – Avon High’s distance medley won their race at the 38th annual Yale Interscholastic Track Classic on Saturday at historic Coxe Cage by nearly two seconds.

Tyler Hinrichs, Hari Patchgolla, Anish Rajamanickam and Jack Martin ran in the event (Distance Medley over 600) and completed the race with a school-record time of 10:50.32, beating Salesianum High from Wilmington, Delaware, which was second in 10:52.11. Colonie, N.Y. was a distance third in 11:10.08.

There are four legs in a distance medley of 1,200 meters (Hinrichs), 400 meters (Patchgolla), 800 meters (Rajamanickam) and 1,600 meters (Martin).

Martin was fourth in the boys mile with a school record time of 4:24.45. He won his heat, beating Glastonbury’s Jacob Smith by 0.20 of a second. Conard’s Gavin Sherry won the overall race with a time of 4:18.11.

Hinrichs was fifth in the 600 meters with a new school record time of 1:25.07. Avon’s 4×800 relay team (Matt Barton, Chase Lashgari, Gabe Mower and Ryan Nickerson) was 18th with a time of 9:20.91.

Canton had three relay teams earn top 20 finishes at the meet. The girls 4×400 relay team (Maeve Balavender, Maya Sutton-Hall, Ava Dakin and Chelsea Mitchell) was 11th with a time of 4:29.27 while the 4×800 relay team (Mackenzie Archangelo, Julia Caputo, Dakin, Emma Gallant) finished 12th with a time of 10:45.61.

Canton’s 4×200 relay (Mitchell, Julia Langou, Balavender, Sutton-Hall) was 18th with a time of 1:53.54.

Avon has an additional three events on the schedule before going to the CCC championships on February 1 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on the campus of Hillhouse High in New Haven beginning at 9 a.m.

Canton has a few events on their schedule before competing in the NCCC championships, also on February 1 in New Haven at 4 p.m.