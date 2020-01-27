Connect with us

Wrestling

Avon picks up another three wins, Gens wins 100th career match

Avon senior Chris Gens earned his 100th career win on Friday in a win over Farmington.

AVON, January 24 — The Avon High wrestling team picked up three additional victories over Farmington, 59-18; Gilbert, 48-27 and New Haven, 48-34, on Friday night to improve to 14-5 on the season.

Falcon senior Chris Gens (220) picked up his 100th career victory in the win over Farmington. He is now 25-0 on the season.

Gens is the defending Class M champion at 220 pounds. A year ago, he finished fifth at the CIAC State Open, winning four straight consolation matches to earn a medal. He finished the season with a record of 40-5.

The Falcons (14-5, 2-1 CCC North) have won 11 of their last 12 matches since dropping a 60-6 decision to No. 2 Simsbury earlier this month.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Glastonbury for a CCC North matchup beginning at 6 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

