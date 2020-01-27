Avon picks up another three wins, Gens wins 100th career match

AVON, January 24 — The Avon High wrestling team picked up three additional victories over Farmington, 59-18; Gilbert, 48-27 and New Haven, 48-34, on Friday night to improve to 14-5 on the season.

Falcon senior Chris Gens (220) picked up his 100th career victory in the win over Farmington. He is now 25-0 on the season.

Gens is the defending Class M champion at 220 pounds. A year ago, he finished fifth at the CIAC State Open, winning four straight consolation matches to earn a medal. He finished the season with a record of 40-5.

The Falcons (14-5, 2-1 CCC North) have won 11 of their last 12 matches since dropping a 60-6 decision to No. 2 Simsbury earlier this month.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Glastonbury for a CCC North matchup beginning at 6 p.m.