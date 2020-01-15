Canton outlasts Rockville to improve to 9-0 for just third time in team history

CANTON, January 14, 2020 – An aggressive Rockville High boys basketball team forced plenty of turnovers but Canton was able to play some solid defense and hit some big three-point shots to beat the visiting Rams, 58-51 on Tuesday night to win their ninth straight game.

Canton (9-0, 6-0 NCCC) is off to a 9-0 start for only the third time in program history. The Warriors won their first 12 games of the season in 2009 and 1963.

Rockville (3-4) hit eight 3-point shots and led by six points after one quarter. But Canton limited the Rams to just four points in the second quarter and senior Logan Mansur came off the bench to hit a big three-point shot to help give the Warriors a four-point lead at halftime.

Canton had an advantage in the paint and 6-foot-3 Matt Rose led the Warriors with 16 points while 6-foot-3 Jack Rose added 11. Silas Sawtelle had seven points. Rockville was led by Alex Deane with 16 points.

Canton led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter but the Rams made a run, cutting the lead to three points with less than a minute to play. But the Warriors were able to sink their free throws in the final minute – led by Chris Tenczar, who was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe – to secure the victory.

Last Friday night, Matt Rose had 14 points while Jack Rose had 11 as Canton rolled past Bolton, 62-38. Burke scored 10 points.

The Warriors return to action when they host Suffield (5-4) on Friday night at 6:45 p.m.

NOTE: Canton is getting some attention in the most recent GameTimeCT top 10 boys basketball poll. The Warriors are No. 20 out of the 28 teams receiving votes. No. 16 Fitch is the first Division IV team ranked in the poll while Canton is the second D4 team in the poll. Eight of the top 10 teams are in Division I with the remaining two top 10 teams in Division II.

Canton 58, Rockville 51

At Canton

Rockville (51) Alex Deane 3 8 16, Zach Condon 2 0 6, Chad Moreau 4 2 14, Anthony Crawford 1 0 2, Simon Percy 0 2 2, Andrew Main 3 0 9, Tommy Rhoades 1 0 2. Totals 14 12 51

Canton (58) Chris Tenczar 1 4 6, Colin Mackin 1 0 2, Matt Rose 6 4 16, Silas Sawtelle 1 5 7, Logan Mansur 2 0 6, Josh Burke 2 1 6, Ryan McGoldrick 1 1 4, Jack Rose 5 0 11. Totals 19 15 58

Rockville (3-4) 16 4 9 22 – 51

Canton (9-0) 10 14 13 21 — 58

Three-point goals: Deane (Ro) 2, Condon (Ro) 2, Moreau (Ro) 4, Main (Ro) 3; Mansur (Ca) 2, Burke (Ca), Jack Rose (Ca)

Canton 62, Bolton 38

At Canton

Bolton (38) Aidan O’Brien 7 9 24, Craig Wood 4 0 9, Shane Heller 1 0 2, Jack Gallacher 0 3 3. Totals 12 12 38.

Canton (62) Chris Tenczar 2 0 5, Colin Mackin 2 1 6, Matt Rose 5 4 14, Silas Sawtelle 2 2 6, Josh Burke 3 2 10, Ryan McGoldrick 2 4 8, Jack Rose 4 2 11, Andrew Cappabianca 1 0 2. Totals 21 15 62.

Bolton (2-6) 10 8 6 14 – 38

Canton (8-0) 20 15 14 13 — 62

Three-point goals: O’Brien (B), Wood (B), Tenczar (Ca), Mackin (Ca), Burke (Ca) 2, Jack Rose (Ca)

NCCC boys basketball Team Lg Overall Canton 6-0 9-0 SMSA 5-0 8-0 Ellington 4-0 6-0 Somers 6-1 8-1 Granby 5-1 5-2 HMTCA 5-1 7-3 Suffield 3-2 5-4