Canton remains undefeated in NCCC with wins over Rockville, Bolton

VERNON, January 14, 2020 – Claudia Boehm scored a career-high 12 points while Lauren Eschenbrenner scored 10 points to lead the Canton High girls basketball team to a 60-21 victory over Rockville Tuesday night in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Abby Charron had nine points and five assists for the Warriors (9-2, 7-0 NCCC) with Jenna Cuniowski scoring six points with four steals and four assists. Paige Brown had seven points and pulled down five rebounds while Allison Celmer had five steals to spark the Canton defense.

On Friday night, Charron had a game-high 14 points, eight assists, eight steals and five rebounds in a 45-16 win over Bolton. Grace Treacy had eight rebounds and blocked three shots for Canton while Eschenbrenner had four steals. Boehm had seven points for Canton.

Canton, which has won eight consecutive games, returns to action on Friday night at Suffield when they complete a four-game road trip by facing the Wildcats (5-3) beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Canton continues to receive votes in the GameTimeCT top 10 girls basketball poll. The Warriors are currently ranked No. 22 out of the 25 teams receiving votes in the poll

Canton 60, Rockville 21

At Vernon

Canton (60) Abby Charron 3 2-2 9, Lauren Eschenbrenner 3 2-3 10, Allison Celmer 2-0-4, Grace Treacy 1-0-2, Gabbie Schinkel 0-0-0, Paige Brown 1 5-6 7, Jenna Cuniowski 3-0-6, Claudia Boehm 6-0-12, Sophia Mates 2 2-2 6, Camille Kashnig 1-0-2, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0. Totals 22 11-13 60

Rockville (21) Sara Stone 1 0-4 2, Morgan Bigley 1-0-2, Stella Scheff 1-0-2, Anaya Tolton 0-0-0, Caitlin Chatterton 2 0-2 5, Jenny Gorski 1-0-2, Tiffany Adejayan 4-0-8. Totals 10 0-6 21

Canton (9-2) 13 14 11 22 – 60

Rockville (1-5) 6 4 4 7 – 21

Three-point goals: Charron (Ca), Eschenbrenner (Ca) 2, Chatterton (Ro)

Canton 45, Bolton 16

At Bolton

Canton (45) Abby Charron 7-0-14, Lauren Eschenbrenner 0 0-2 0, Allison Celmer 2 2-4 6, Grace Treacy 0 0-1 0, Gabbie Schinkel 2 2-4 6, Paige Brown 2 0-2 6, Jenna Cuniowski 2-0-4, Claudia Boehm 2 3-4 7, Sophia Mates 0 2-2 2, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ashyln Cebollero 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0, Totals: 17 9-19 45

Bolton (16) Emily DeNunzio 2-0-4, Riley Graves 1 0-2 3, Julia Zimmerman 1-0-2, Noelle Flores 0-0-0, Sydnie Stevens 0-0-0, Evelyn Buckner 0-0-0. Totals: 5 5-8 16

Canton (8-2) 13 14 14 7 – 45

Bolton (1-7) 4 9 3 0 — 16

Three-point goals: Brown (Ca) 2, Graves (B)