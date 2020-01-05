Canton tops Cromwell for fourth straight win, Charron closes in on 1,000 points

CANTON, January 4 – It was a very productive week for the Canton High girls basketball team as the Warriors picked up three victories and two-time All-State guard Abby Charron closed in on 1,000 career points.

Earlier in the week, Canton beat NCCC rivals Windsor Locks, 43-30 and Hartford Classical, 51-24 before getting a good test in a 49-41 win over Cromwell on Saturday afternoon in the Warriors’ gymnasium.

Allison Celmer had a team-high 13 points and 12 rebounds while Charron added 12 points and six assists in the victory over Cromwell (3-3). Jenna Cuniowski, Paige Brown and Lauren Eschenbrenner each had six points in the win for the Warriors.

“We got off to a great start, jumping out to an 18-6 lead after one period and built that lead to as high as 17 points (24-7),” Canton High coach Brian Medeiros said. “Allison Celmer, Gabbie Schinkel and Jenna Cuniowski combined for 17 first half points.”

Cromwell closed the half on a 7-2 run to cut the lead at halftime to 26-14. The visiting Panthers cut the lead to seven points in the third period but Canton responded to build the lead back to 13 points with Charron and Escenbrenner combining for 10 points in the fourth quarter.

“Today was a nice team win,” Medeiros said. “In the first 11 minutes of basketball, we were firing on all cylinders (offensively and defensively). It was really great to see them working together as a unit. Cromwell is a very good team and they made us work hard. This game will definitely make us better moving forward.”

Charron’s 12 points left her 12 points shy of 1,000 career points. Charron will become the sixth girl in school history to score more than 1,000 points in her career. The most recent player to cross the 1,000 threshold was Maggie Treacy in 2016-17 season.

Canton (5-2, 3-0 NCCC) hosts East Windsor on Monday night at 6 p.m. at the high school.

Earlier this week, Charron had a game-high 17 points in Canton’s 51-24 victory over Classical. Allison Bronson had six point and pulled down six rebounds. Ty Adams had four points for her first varsity points of the year.

On Monday, Jenna Cuniowski had a team-high 10 points to lead the Warriors in a 43-30 victory over Windsor Locks. Charron had nine points while Gabbie Schinkel added six points.

Canton 49, Cromwell 41

At Cromwell

Canton (49) Abby Charron 3 6-7 12; Lauren Eschenbrenner 2 2-2 6; Allison Celmer 6 1-2 13; Grace Treacy 1-0-2, Gabbie Schinkel 2 0-2 4, Paige Brown 2 2-4 6, Jenna Cuniowski 3-0-6, Totals: 19 11-17 49

Cromwell (41) Sadie Budzik 1 1-2 4, Khaya Skene 4 1-3 9, Adela Cecunjanin 1-0-2, Nevaeh Clark 4 0-3 8, Vanessa Stolstajner 4 9-10 18 Totals: 14 11-18 41

Canton (5-2) 18 8 12 11 – 49

Cromwell (3-3) 6 8 13 14 — 41

Three-point goals: Buzik (Crom), Stolstainer (Crom)

Canton 51, Hartford Classical 24

At Canton

Hartford Classical (24) Liz Munoz 0-0-0, Rachel Dunnerry 1-0-2, Saundra Singh 2-0-4, Reilly Fournier 8-0-16, Tierah Childs 1-0-2, Totals: 12 0-0 24

Canton (51) Abby Charron 7-0-17, Lauren Eschenbrenner 2-0-5, Allison Celmer 2-0-4, Grace Treacy 0-0-0, Gabbie Schinkel 1-0-2, Paige Brown 1-0-3, Jenna Cuniowski 1-0-2, Sophia Mates 2-0-4, Camille Kashnig 1-0-2, Allison Bronson 3-0-6, Sophia Stamos 1-0-2, Ty Adams 2-0-4. Totals: 23 0-0 51

Classical (1-3) 2 8 6 8 — 24

Canton (4-2) 20 21 8 2 — 51

Three-point goals: Charron (Can) 3, Escenbrenner (Can), Brown (Can)

Canton 43, Windsor Locks 30

At Windsor Locks

Canton (43) Abby Charron 3 2-2 9, Lauren Eschenbrenner 1 3-4 5, Allison Celmer 1 2-4 4, Grace Treacy 1-0-2, Gabbie Schinkel 3-0-6, Paige Brown 2 1-3 5, Jenna Cuniowski 4 1-2 10, Ashlyn Cebollero 0 0-2 0, Camille Kashnig 0 2-2 2, Totals: 15 11-19 43

Windsor Locks (30) Abby Fair 1 1-2 3, Sophie Marcella 1-0-3, Alana Picard 0 0-4 0, Mercedes Davis 0 1-4 1, Rebecca Foster 2 1-2 6, Angelina Jones 1 0-2 2, Carly MacDonald 1-0-2, Tristin Oberg 6 1-5 13, Totals: 12 4-19 30

Canton (3-2) 13 10 9 9 — 43

Windsor Locks (3-1) 6 2 14 8 — 30

Three point goals: Charron (Ca), Cuniowski (Ca), Marcella (WL), Foster (WL)