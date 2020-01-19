Canton tops Suffield for ninth straight win

SUFFIELD, January 17 – Abby Charron had a game-high 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Canton High girls basketball team past Suffield on Friday, 56-32, in North Central Connecticut Conference action.

The Warriors (10-2, 8-0 NCCC) controlled the boards with plenty of rebounds. Allison Celmer scored seven point and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds while Grace Treacy (6 points) and Paige Brown (7 points) each pulled down seven rebounds. Jenna Cuniowski scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds.

Canton, which has won nine straight games, continues to receive votes in the GameTimeCT top 10 girls basketball poll. The Warriors are currently ranked No. 20, up two spots from last week. The No. 1 ranked team in the state is Notre Dame-Fairfield, who beat the Warriors in December.

Ava Mills scored 13 points to lead Suffield (5-5, 4-1 NCCC).

Canton has two home games this week. The Warriors host Ellington (6-4, 4-2 NCCC) on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. and will host Granby (6-3, 6-2 NCCC) on Friday, also at 6:45 p.m.

Canton 56, Suffield 32

At Suffield

Canton (56) Abby Charron 6-0-12, Lauren Eschenbrenner 2-0-6, Allison Celmer 2 3-4 7, Grace Treacy 2-0-6, Gabbie Schinkel 2-0-4, Paige Brown 3 0-2 7, Jenna Cuniowski 3 2-2 8, Claudia Boehm 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 7-10 56

Suffield (32) Paige Anderson 3 0-1 6, Maddie Dunnigan 1-0-2, Ava Mills 5 1-2 13, Carly Matthews 1 1-3 3, Hailee Mailloux 2 1-2 6, Cami Bosco 0 2-2 2, Totals: 12 5-10 32

Canton (10-2) 13 17 9 17 — 56

Suffield (5-5) 3 14 11 4 — 32

Three-point goals: Eschenbrenner (Ca) 2, Treacy (Ca) 2, Brown (Ca), Mills (S) 2, Mailloux (S)