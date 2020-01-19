Canton’s Kayley Pasko signs letter of intent to attend Nebraska

Canton High’s Kayley Pasko has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Nebraska where she will be competing on the women’s rifle team next winter.

Pasko will bring an impressive resume with her to Nebraska. She currently competes for the Metacon Junior Rifle team, sponsored by the Metacon Gun Club in Simsbury. Pasko also shoots as part of the Niantic TEN-X Terrors sponsored by the Niantic Sportsman’s Club.

Pasko has earned numerous honors and awards during her shooting career. She has been on the Connecticut State Rifle and Revolver Association’s All-State team for five consecutive years and qualified for the Junior Olympics in 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, she won the state Junior Olympics gold medal in air rifle and won a silver medal in smallbore. She earned the gold medal in NRA Metric at the 2019 Sectional tournament. At the 2019 Palmyra Invitational in Annville, Pa., she was first in smallbore and third in air rifle.

In 2018, Pasko was the American Smallbore Shooting Association’s 3P Intermediate Junior Champion.

Nebraska is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation in women’s rifle and the Huskers compete during the traditional winter season. The NCAA championships are scheduled for March. Nebraska has competed in six of the last eight NCAA Division I tournament events. They have finished in the top eight of the NCAA tournament 14 times since 2000.