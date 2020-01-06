Charron has career-high 30 points in win over East Windsor; scores 1,000th point

CANTON, January 6 – When she needs to score points, Canton High senior Abby Charron can make it happen. She drives to the basket, collides with defenders and puts up her shot. When a teammate sets a nice screen, she can easily glide in for a layup and frequently does. Or she can drain a three-point shot if the need arises.

A four-year starter with the Warriors, Charron frequently defers to her teammates. It has helped develop a team that has gone to the Class S championship in two of the past three seasons. Canton beat Thomaston for the state title in her freshman season and lost to Trinity Catholic-Stamford in last March’s Class S title game.

On Monday night, Charron had the green light to shoot and shoot often. She was 12 points shy of scoring her 1,000th career point.

Charron scored a career-high 30 points as Canton rolled over East Windsor, 56-39, in a North Central Connecticut Conference game. She also had six steals. The pesky Panthers had a seven-point lead at halftime, 29-22, but the Warriors and Charron took care of business in the second half.

Canton (6-2) outscored East Windsor by a 24-0 margin in the third quarter to take command of the contest. Allison Celmer chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds to help fuel Canton’s second half surge.

Charron became the seventh girl and 12th basketball player in school history to score more than 1,000 points. Charron, who has signed a letter of intent to play women’s lacrosse at UConn in the spring of 2021, played with two 1,000 point scorers – Emily Briggs (2017) and Maggie Treacy (2016).

Charron has earned first team All-State honors in field hockey (once), basketball (twice) and girls lacrosse (three times).

Canton returns to action on Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. for a game at East Granby.

Canton 56, East Windsor 39

At Canton

East Windsor (39) Alyssa Saponare 4 0 11, Lauren Keel 3 0 8, Alexandra Witzke 3 0 6, Katie Blume 3 0 6, Samantha Corrado 1 1 3, Shanine Smellie 2 0 5. Totals 16 1 39

Canton (56) Abby Charron 13 2 30, Allison Celmer 4 2 10, Grace Treacy 2 1 5, Lauren Eschenbrenner 1 0 3, Gabby Schinkel 2 0 4, Jenna Cuniowski 1 0 2, Paige Brown 1 0 2. Totals 24 5 56.

East Windsor (2-3) 14 15 0 10 – 39

Canton (6-2) 13 9 24 10 – 56

Three-point goals: Saponare (EW) 3, Keel (EW) 2, Charron (Ca) 2, Eschenbrenner (Ca)

Canton High girls 1,000 career points

Player Year Graduated Career Points Natasha Progna 1999 1,801 Emily Briggs 2017 1,765 Sarah Benedetti 2011 1,653 Laura Mack 2001 1,410 Maggie Treacy 2016 1,382 Patty Sarmuk 1999 1,268