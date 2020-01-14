Defensive pressure helps Avon pull away from Southington for sixth win

SOUTHINGTON, January 13, 2020 – The Avon High boys basketball used some defensive pressure to beat Southington, 52-38 on Monday night for their sixth win in eight games this year.

Jack Hall led the way with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds while Ryan McGuire and sophomore Tyler Brokenshire added 10 points each. Senior Thomas Howard scored three points but had four blocked shots and four steals.

“His defensive presence really sparks our momentum at times, he does so many things that don’t show up in the box score,” Avon High coach Kris Pedra said.

The Falcons (6-2) limited Southington to just four points in the second quarter and turned an eight-point first quarter deficit into a 25-20 lead at halftime. Turnovers on four consecutive possessions by Southington in the third quarter helped Avon to build a 41-32 lead after three quarters.

“It was a great win for our team,” Pedra said. “We anticipated a tough match up the team really focused on the preparation days before the game. The teams focus towards the game plan was the difference.”

“With Will Soucier in early foul trouble, Paul Waweru, Ben Angus and sophomore Tyler Favre gave us great minutes off the bench,” Pedra said. “Their spark was key to the victory.”

Jake Napoli had 17 points for Southington (6-2) and Jared Kelly had 16 points. The rest of the Knights combined to score five points. The Knights have lost two of their last three games.

Avon, which has won three of their last four games, return to action on Thursday when they travel to Bristol to face Eastern at 6:45 p.m. On Saturday, Avon will travel to Rockville for an afternoon matinee that begins at 1 p.m.

Avon 52, Southington 38

At Southington

Avon (52) Ryan McGuire 4-1-10, Thomas Howard 1-0-3, Jack Hall 7-2-17, Will Soucier 2-3-7, Tyler Favre 0-2-2, Tyler Brokenshire 4-1-10, Ben Angus 1-0-3, Paul Waweru 0-0-0. Totals 19-9-52

Southington (38) Jake Napoli 5-5-17, Jared Kelly 6-0-16, Zach Zembrzuski 0-0-0, Dylan Olson 1-1-3 Aedan Derick 1-0-2. Totals 13-6-38

Avon (6-2) 8 17 16 11 – 52

Southington (6-2) 16 4 12 6 — 38

Three-point goals: McGuire (A), Howard (A), Hall (A), Brokenshire (A), Angus (A), Napoli (S) 2, Kelly (S) 4