Eschenbrenner has 15 points as Canton beats East Granby for 6th straight win

EAST GRANBY, January 8 – Lauren Eschenbrenner sank five 3-point shots and score a game-high 15 points to lead the Canton High girls basketball team to a 61-31 victory over East Granby in North Central Connecticut Conference action Wednesday night.

Abby Charron had 12 points, pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and had five assists while Allison Celmer scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Paige Brown had five steals while Eschenbrenner also corralled five rebounds for Canton (7-2, 5-0 NCCC).

East Granby (2-4, 1-4 NCCC) was led by Britney Couceiro with 11 points, the only Crusader who scored in double figures.

The Warriors, who have won six straight games, visit Bolton (1-6) on Friday night with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Canton 61, East Granby 31

At East Granby

Canton (61) Abby Charron 5 1-1 12, Lauren Eschenbrenner 5-0-15, Allison Celmer 4 2-3 10, Grace Treacy 3-0-7, Gabbie Schinkel 0-0-0, Paige Brown 1 1-2 3, Jenna Cuniowski 2-0-4, Sophia Mates 3-0-6, Allison Bronson 1-0-2, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ashyln Cebollero 0-0-0, Totals: 25 4-6 61

East Granby (31) Melina Betts 1-0-2, Morgan Egan 0 0-4 0, Ava Guyer 0 1-2 1, Sarah Springer 2-0-4, Brooke Dejesus 1-0-2, Sarah Phillips 0 1-2 1, Julia Walsh 0 1-2 1, Megan Benner 1-0-2, Emma Griffin 3 1-4 7, Britney Couceiro 5 1-2 11, Totals: 13 5-16 31

Canton (7-2) 13 27 11 10 — 61

East Granby (2-4) 5 9 11 6 — 31

Three-point goals: Charron (Ca), Eschenbrenner (Ca) 5, Treacy (Ca)