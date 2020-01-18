Hall scores career-high 38 points as Avon rolls past Rockville for 7th win

VERNON, January 18 – Two days after a frustrating loss to Bristol Eastern, the Avon High boys basketball is smiling again. The Falcons won their seventh game of the season with a 73-56 non-conference victory over Rockville on Saturday afternoon.

Junior Jack Hall had a career-high 38 points against the host Rams, including 15 points in the first quarter to get things started for the Falcons (7-3). Will Soucier had 13 points while Tyler Brokenshire added 11 points for Avon.

“Jack Hall had 38 points and 10 rebounds today,” Avon High coach Kris Pedra said. “Jack’s ability to score inside or out will be important for us going forward.”

Avon had a 12-point lead after one quarter, 23-11, and the Rams never really got too close. But they sink 12 three-point shots in the game, led by Chad Moreau, who had 15 points and three 3-pointers. Austin Tracy and Andrew Main also sank three 3-pointers.

“Our defensive effort was not up to par today and we didn’t play up to the level we are capable but the team won,” Pedra said.

Hall exceeded his previous career-high of 37 points set during the season-opening victory over Lewis Mills.

On Thursday night against Bristol Eastern, the Falcons dropped a tough decision to the Lancers for the second time this season. Eastern beat Avon by two points, 59-57, at the end of the December in the Bristol Eastern tournament.

Elijah Parent scored a game-high 24 points including a three-point basket as time expired as Bristol Eastern beat Avon, 54-51 on Thursday. Avon had a five-point lead at halftime, 33-28 but were held to just 18 points in the second half.

The game was tied with 21 seconds remaining when Avon put the ball into play. The Falcons turned the ball over with nine seconds remaining when they were called for an offensive foul. Bristol Eastern’s Elijah Borgelin brought the ball upcourt and found Parent on the left side for the game-winning shot.

Three turnovers in the final minute hampered the Falcons. Hall had 16 points for Avon while Soucier added 15 points. Jordyn Tate had 20 points for the Lancers, including three 3-point field goals.

Avon will be tested during the upcoming week, which is also exams week at the high school. Avon hosts Berlin (2-7) on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. and arch-rival Farmington (4-3), the defending Division III state champions, next Saturday at 3 p.m.

Avon 73, Rockville 56

At Vernon

Avon (73) Ryan McGuire 0-1-1, Henry McGarrah 1-0-2, Thomas Howard 1-2-4, Jack Hall 16-3-38, Ben Angus 0-0-0, Paul Waweru 0-0-0, Will Soucier 3-7-13, Dan O’Brien 0-0-0, Aarsh Moza 0-0-0, Tyler Favre 2-0-4, Tyler Brokenshire 5-1-11, Issac Aquilar 0-0-0, Mike Messina 0-0-0. Totals 28-14-73

Rockville (56) Chad Moreau 5-2-15, Jak Roy 1-0-2, Alex Deane 3-1-9, Zach Cordon 1-0-3, Austin Tracy 3-0-9, Simon Percy 0-0-0, Anthony Crawford 1-1-3, Andrew Maine 3-0-9, Tom Rhoader 3-0-6. Totals 20-4-56

Avon (7-3) 23 19 12 19 – 73

Rockville (4-5) 11 21 6 18 — 56

Three-point goals: Moreau (Ro) 3, Deane (Ro) 2, Cordon (Ro), Tracy (Ro) 3, Main (Ro) 3, Hall (A) 3

Bristol Eastern 54, Avon 51

At Bristol

Avon (51) Ryan McGuire 2-2-6, Thomas Howard 1-0-3, Jack Hall 5-4-16, Paul Weweru 1-0-3, Will Soucier 7-1-15, Tyler Brokenshire 2-2-8. Totals: 18-9-51

Bristol Eastern (54) Elijah Parent 9-2-24, Elijah Borgelin 0-3-3, Bryce Curtin 3-0-6, Jordyn Tate 8-1-20, Ty Donohue 0-1-1. Totals: 20-7-54

Avon (6-3) 19 14 9 9 – 51

Bristol Eastern (5-4) 9 19 14 11 – 54

Three-point goals: Hall (A) 2, Brokenshire (A) 2, Howard (A), Weweru (A), Parent (B) 4, Tate (B) 3