Sharp-shooting Canton girls roll past Ellington with 10th consecutive win

CANTON, January 22 – The Canton High girls basketball team had no trouble hitting the outside shot on Tuesday night against Ellington.

As a team, the Warriors drained ten 3-point shots in a 72-46 win over Ellington in NCCC action on Tuesday night. Jenna Cuniowski had a team-high 13 points while Abby Charron and Lauren Eschenbrenner each scored 12 points for the Warriors (11-2, 9-0 NCCC).

Charron and Allison Celmer (eight points) each pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds while Paige Brown (10 points) pulled down nine rebounds. Canton brought down 47 rebounds as they controlled this game from the start, racing out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter. Charron had a team-leading 10 assists.

Canton, which has won 10 straight games, returns to action on Friday night when they host Granby (6-4) at the high school beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Canton 72, Ellington 46

At Canton

Ellington (46) Sophia Vrakas 4-0-9, Allana Castro-Vega 0-0-0, Lindsey Laughlin 5 1-4 11, Julia Sternat 7 2-2 17, Sam Curtis 1 7-10 9, Cady Pincince 0-0-0, Christina Munn 0-0-0. Totals: 17 10-16 46

Canton (72) Abby Charron 5-0-12, Lauren Eschenbrenner 4-0-12, Allison Celmer 3 2-3 8, Grace Treacy 2-0-6, Gabbie Schinkel 2-0-4, Paige Brown 4-0-10, Jenna Cuniowski 6 1-1 13, Claudia Boehm 2 0-2 4, Sophia Mates 1-0-2, Camille Kashnig 0 1-2 1, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0. Totals: 29 4-8 72

Ellington (6-2) 5 9 16 16 – 46

Canton (11-2) 24 15 13 20 – 72

Three-point goals: Charron (Ca) 2, Eschenbrenner (Ca) 4, Treacy (Ca) 2, Brown (Ca) 2, Vrakas (Ell), Sternat (Ell)