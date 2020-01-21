Connect with us

Girls Basketball

Sharp-shooting Canton girls roll past Ellington with 10th consecutive win

Paige Brown had 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Tuesday night’s NCCC win over Ellington. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

CANTON, January 22 – The Canton High girls basketball team had no trouble hitting the outside shot on Tuesday night against Ellington.

As a team, the Warriors drained ten 3-point shots in a 72-46 win over Ellington in NCCC action on Tuesday night. Jenna Cuniowski had a team-high 13 points while Abby Charron and Lauren Eschenbrenner each scored 12 points for the Warriors (11-2, 9-0 NCCC).

Charron and Allison Celmer (eight points) each pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds while Paige Brown (10 points) pulled down nine rebounds. Canton brought down 47 rebounds as they controlled this game from the start, racing out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter. Charron had a team-leading 10 assists.

Canton, which has won 10 straight games, returns to action on Friday night when they host Granby (6-4) at the high school beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Canton 72, Ellington 46
At Canton
Ellington (46) Sophia Vrakas 4-0-9, Allana Castro-Vega 0-0-0, Lindsey Laughlin 5 1-4 11, Julia Sternat 7 2-2 17, Sam Curtis 1 7-10 9, Cady Pincince 0-0-0, Christina Munn 0-0-0. Totals: 17 10-16 46
Canton (72) Abby Charron 5-0-12, Lauren Eschenbrenner 4-0-12, Allison Celmer 3 2-3 8, Grace Treacy 2-0-6, Gabbie Schinkel 2-0-4, Paige Brown 4-0-10, Jenna Cuniowski 6 1-1 13, Claudia Boehm 2 0-2 4, Sophia Mates 1-0-2, Camille Kashnig 0 1-2 1, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0. Totals: 29 4-8 72
Ellington (6-2)                     5    9  16  16 – 46
Canton (11-2)                     24  15  13  20 – 72
Three-point goals: Charron (Ca) 2, Eschenbrenner (Ca) 4, Treacy (Ca) 2, Brown (Ca) 2, Vrakas (Ell), Sternat (Ell)

Related Topics

Since 2009, the Collinsville Press has been providing award-winning coverage of sports and news in the Farmington Valley and across Connecticut.

More in Girls Basketball