Soucier scores 24 points to lead Avon past Hall

AVON, January 9 – Will Soucier had a game-high 24 points and Jack Hall scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Avon High boys basketball team to a 65-53 win over Hall in CCC West action Thursday night.

The Falcons (5-2) trailed by three points at halftime but took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors by 16 points and holding Hall to just 11 points. Matt Walker led Hall (1-5) with 19 points.

Avon returns to the court on Monday when they challenge Southington (6-1) at 6:45 p.m. The Blue Knights dropped their first game of the season earlier this week in a 14-point loss to Conard, 65-51.

Avon 65, Hall 53

At Avon

Hall (53) Will Fox 3 2 9, Ixael Albino 1 0 3, Matt Walker 5 7 19, Patrick McGann 1 0 2, Angelo Culmo 0-0-0, Alex Mogel 1 1 4, Alex Moemeka, Beau Adams 1 0 2, Joe Hussey 1 2 4, Jack Ramos 4 2 10. Totals 19 14 53

Avon (65) Ryan McGuire 4 0 8, Thomas Howard 1 0 3, Jack Hall 6 4 18, Will Soucier 10 4 24, Tyler Brokenshire 5 1 12. Totals 25 9 65

Hall (1-5) 15 10 11 17 — 53

Avon (5-2) 12 12 27 14 — 65

Three-point goals: Fox (H), Albino (H), Walker (H) 2, Howard (A), Hall (A) 2, Brokeshire (A)