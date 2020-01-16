Sun open WNBA season on May 16 against Liberty

UNCASVILLE, January 16, 2020 – The WNBA is expanding the regular season schedule by two games and adding a new Commissioner’s Cup championship game in August. The league rolled out their 2020 schedule on Thursday.

The regular season will be expanded to 36 games with 18 games at home and 18 on the road. The league will take a month-long break in July for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

For the Sun, the season begins on Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. when the Sun host the New York Liberty at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Olympic break begins July 10 and league play resumes on Sunday, August 16. The regular season will conclude for Connecticut when the Sun face defending WNBA champion Washington on September 20.

The Commissioner’s Cup championship game will

be played on Friday, August 14 with the top team in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Ten games will count toward Cup play – the first home game and road game each team plays against their five conference rivals.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce a first-of-its-kind in-season tournament for our league and present more regular-season games on ABC, increasing the WNBA’s national television exposure,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The Commissioner’s Cup offers fans another competition through which to support their favorite teams and adds a new dimension to the season for our players and teams.”

Sun 2020 schedule

May

16, NEW YORK, 7; 19, CHICAGO, 7; 21, at New York, 7; 24, LOS ANGELES, 7; 27, at Seattle, 10; 29, at Phoenix, 10; 31, at Los Angeles, 9

June

3, at Chicago, 8; 5, SEATTLE, 7:30; 9, at Dallas, 8; 11, INDIANA, 7; 13, ATLANTA, 7; 19, NEW YORK, 7:30; 21, at Atlanta, 3; 24, at Chicago, noon; 28, at Washington, 3

July

2, at New York, 8; 5, WASHINGTON, 3; 8, ATLANTA, 11:30 a.m.; 10, at Indiana, 7

August

16, MINNESOTA, noon; 19, CHICAGO, 7; 21, LOS ANGELES, 7:30; 23, LAS VEGAS, 3; 27, PHOENIX, 7; 30, at Indiana, 6

September

1, DALLAS, 7; 4, at Minnesota, 8; 6, at Dallas, 4; 8, at Las Vegas, 10; 9, at Phoenix, 10; 11, at Seattle, 10; 13, MINNESOTA, 5; 16, LAS VEGAS, 7; 18, INDIANA, 7:30; 20, at Washington, 3