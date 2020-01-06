Too big and strong, Glastonbury hands Avon second loss of season

AVON, January 6 – It’s been a fine start for the Avon High boys basketball team. The Falcons won four of their five games with a 39-point win over Lewis Mills, their first CCC win ever over Simsbury, a 26-point rout over RHAM and an eight-point victory over E.O. Smith on Friday.

“We were playing unselfish basketball,” Avon High coach Kris Pedra said. “We were hitting the open guy. Defensively, we were buying in and staying in front of our guy.” It was Avon’s best start since joining the Central Connecticut Conference in 2015-16.

On Monday night, Glastonbury showed that Avon still has things to learn and room to grow. The Tomahawks broke open a tight ballgame with a 17-5 second quarter run and take command of a 66-49 victory in CCC West action.

Glastonbury (5-1, 2-0 CCC West Patriot) received a balanced effort from David Tosati, with a team-high 18 points, Tom Shea with 15 points and Quinn O’Connor with 10. The Tomahawks led by eight points at halftime but scored the first two buckets of the third quarter to increase the lead to 13 points. A 13-5 run put Glastonbury in firm control of the game.

Jack Hall had a team-leading 18 points for Avon (4-2, 1-1 CCC West Patriot) while Will Soucier added nine points. But Glastonbury had too much height and inside dominance for the Falcons to make a run. The Tomahawks controlled the glass with numerous rebounds and several blocked shots.

“This was a big letdown for us,” Pedra said. “We just outclassed in all five positons. This was our first big test and we obviously failed that. I just didn’t think the effort was there.”

Pedra is confident that the Falcons will be able to bounce back. “We have 12 guys who like each other,” he said. “We know we’re going to take our lumps in the CCC. We just need to stick together and grind it out. We can bounce back from this.

“Everyone one needs to step up,” he said. “It won’t get any easier.”

The Falcons return to action on Thursday night when they host Hall High from West Hartford (0-5). Next Monday, Avon will travel to Southington (5-0) to face the undefeated Blue Knights on the road.

NOTES: Glastonbury is receiving votes in the latest GameTimeCT top 10 boys basketball poll. The Tomahawks are ranked No. 19 in the latest poll. Undefeated Canton (5-0) is receiving a handful of votes in the poll.

Glastonbury 66, Avon 49

At Avon

Glastonbury (66) David Tosati 6-5-18, Quinn O’Connor 4-2-10, Dennis Thomas 1-1-3, Bernie Cano 2-0-4, Grayson Twombly 0-0-0, Tom Shea 7-0-15, Amir Johnson 2-0-4, Charles Rennyson 0-0-0, Tate Kupier 3-0-7. Totals 25-8-66

Avon (49) Ryan McGuire 1-4-6, Thomas Howard 3-1-7, Jack Hall 6-4-18, Ben Angus 1-0-2, Paul Waueru 1-0-3, Will Soucier 4-1-9, Dan O’Brien 0-0-0, Tyler Favre 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 1-0-2, Issac Aquilar 0-2-2. Totals 17-12-49

Glastonbury (5-1) 17 19 19 11 — 66

Avon (4-2) 17 11 12 9 — 49

Three-point goals: Hall (A) 2, Tosati (G), Shea (G), Kupier (G)