Undefeated Canton beats East Granby for seventh straight win

CANTON, January 8, 2020 – Matt Rose had a game-high 16 points while Silas Sawtelle added 13 points as the Canton High boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 67-32 victory over East Granby Wednesday night in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Canton (7-0, 4-0 NCCC) took command of the game with a dominating second quarter when they outscored the Crusaders, 21-2 to take a 31-14 halftime lead. Colin Makin had 12 points for Canton while Ryan McGoldrick added 10. Ethan Lakomy had a team-high 12 points fo the Crusaders (2-6, 1-5 NCCC).

The Warriors return to action on Friday night when they host Bolton (2-5, 2-4 NCCC) with a special matinee tipoff at 5:15 p.m. at the high school. Canton is off to their best start since 2009 when they began the year 12-0.

Canton 67, East Granby 32

At Canton

East Granby (32) Anthony Feliciano 2 0 4, Ethan Lakomy 4 2 12, Chris Walker 3 4 10, Mike Santos 1 0 2, Sean Griffin 0 2 2, Evan Malinowski 1 0 2. Totals 11 8 32.

Canton (67) Chris Tenczar 2 0 4, Colin Mackin 6 0 12, Matt Rose 4 8 16, Silas Sawtelle 5 3 13, Thomas Amrose 1 0 2, Josh Burke 2 1 6, Ryan McGoldrick 3 1 10, Jack Rose 2 0 4. Totals 25 13 67.

East Granby (2-6) 12 2 10 8 — 32

Canton (7-0) 10 21 18 18 — 67

Three-point goals: Lakomy (EG) 2, Burke (Ca), McGoldrick (Ca) 3