Undefeated Canton beats East Granby for seventh straight win

Fans of the Canton High boys basketball team are thrilled with the shot by Canton’s Chris Tenczar in Wednesday night’s NCCC 67-32 victory over East Granby. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

CANTON, January 8, 2020 – Matt Rose had a game-high 16 points while Silas Sawtelle added 13 points as the Canton High boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 67-32 victory over East Granby Wednesday night in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

Canton (7-0, 4-0 NCCC) took command of the game with a dominating second quarter when they outscored the Crusaders, 21-2 to take a 31-14 halftime lead. Colin Makin had 12 points for Canton while Ryan McGoldrick added 10. Ethan Lakomy had a team-high 12 points fo the Crusaders (2-6, 1-5 NCCC).

Canton’s Jack Rose (55) is surrounded by East Granby defenders in Wednesday’s NCCC win over the Crusaders. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

The Warriors return to action on Friday night when they host Bolton (2-5, 2-4 NCCC) with a special matinee tipoff at 5:15 p.m. at the high school. Canton is off to their best start since 2009 when they began the year 12-0.

Canton 67, East Granby 32
At Canton
East Granby (32) Anthony Feliciano 2 0 4, Ethan Lakomy 4 2 12, Chris Walker 3 4 10, Mike Santos 1 0 2, Sean Griffin 0 2 2, Evan Malinowski 1 0 2. Totals 11 8 32.
Canton (67) Chris Tenczar 2 0 4, Colin Mackin 6 0 12, Matt Rose 4 8 16, Silas Sawtelle 5 3 13, Thomas Amrose 1 0 2, Josh Burke 2 1 6, Ryan McGoldrick 3 1 10, Jack Rose 2 0 4. Totals 25 13 67.
East Granby (2-6)                 12    2  10    8  — 32
Canton (7-0)                           10  21  18  18  — 67
Three-point goals: Lakomy (EG) 2, Burke (Ca), McGoldrick (Ca) 3

