Boys Basketball

Undefeated Canton easily handles East Windsor for sixth straight win

Canton High senior Kyle Maher (33) battles for position during Monday night’s NCCC win over East Windsor. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

EAST WINDSOR, January 6 – Josh Burke had a game-high 18 points and Jack Rose scored 10 points as the undefeated Canton High boys basketball team won their sixth straight game on Monday night with a 70-37 victory over winless East Windsor in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Warriors (6-0, 3-0 NCCC) gave up just five points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half. Canton had a 43-17 lead at the break.

Colin Mackin scored nine points on three 3-points shots while Matt Rose added eight points for the winners, who have won five straight games over the Panthers (0-6, 0-4 NCCC). Burke also drained three 3-point shots.

Canton begins a four-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host East Granby (2-5, 1-4 NCCC) beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the high school.

The Warriors, who are off to their best start since 2009 when they won their first 12 games of the season, received a few votes in the latest GameTimeCT top 10 poll. They are in the “Also Receiving Votes” category.

Canton’s Colin Makin drives to the basket during Monday night’s NCCC contest in East Windsor. The Warriors won, 70-37. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

Canton 70, East Windsor 37
At East Windsor
Canton (70) Colin Mackin 3 0 9, Matt Rose 3 2 8, Silas Sawtelle 2 0 4, Logan Mansur 2 0 5, Thomas Amrose 2 0 5, Josh Burke 7 1 18, Ryan McGoldrick 1 0 3, Kyle Maher 1 0 2, Jack Rose 4 2 10, Andrew Cappabianca 2 2 6. Totals 27 7 70
East Windsor (37) Josh Maddox 1 0 2, Josue Mercado 2 4 10, Tyler Ouellette 1 0 2, Damien Emiliano 4 2 10, Zach Corrado 0 2 2, Mason Morel 2 3 8, Eric Wyse 1 0 3. Totals 11 11 37
Canton (6-0)                     20  23  13  14  — 70
East Windsor (0-6)           5  12  12    8  — 37
Three-point goals: Mackin (Ca) 3, Mansur (Ca), Amrose (Ca), Burke (Ca) 3, McGoldrick (Ca), Mercado (EW) 2, Wyse (EW)

