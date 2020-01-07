Undefeated Canton easily handles East Windsor for sixth straight win

EAST WINDSOR, January 6 – Josh Burke had a game-high 18 points and Jack Rose scored 10 points as the undefeated Canton High boys basketball team won their sixth straight game on Monday night with a 70-37 victory over winless East Windsor in North Central Connecticut Conference play.

The Warriors (6-0, 3-0 NCCC) gave up just five points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half. Canton had a 43-17 lead at the break.

Colin Mackin scored nine points on three 3-points shots while Matt Rose added eight points for the winners, who have won five straight games over the Panthers (0-6, 0-4 NCCC). Burke also drained three 3-point shots.

Canton begins a four-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host East Granby (2-5, 1-4 NCCC) beginning at 6:45 p.m. at the high school.

The Warriors, who are off to their best start since 2009 when they won their first 12 games of the season, received a few votes in the latest GameTimeCT top 10 poll. They are in the “Also Receiving Votes” category.

Canton 70, East Windsor 37

At East Windsor

Canton (70) Colin Mackin 3 0 9, Matt Rose 3 2 8, Silas Sawtelle 2 0 4, Logan Mansur 2 0 5, Thomas Amrose 2 0 5, Josh Burke 7 1 18, Ryan McGoldrick 1 0 3, Kyle Maher 1 0 2, Jack Rose 4 2 10, Andrew Cappabianca 2 2 6. Totals 27 7 70

East Windsor (37) Josh Maddox 1 0 2, Josue Mercado 2 4 10, Tyler Ouellette 1 0 2, Damien Emiliano 4 2 10, Zach Corrado 0 2 2, Mason Morel 2 3 8, Eric Wyse 1 0 3. Totals 11 11 37

Canton (6-0) 20 23 13 14 — 70

East Windsor (0-6) 5 12 12 8 — 37

Three-point goals: Mackin (Ca) 3, Mansur (Ca), Amrose (Ca), Burke (Ca) 3, McGoldrick (Ca), Mercado (EW) 2, Wyse (EW)