With pair of wins, Canton girls extend winning streak to 13 games

SOMERS, January 31 – Canton’s Abby Charron had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists while the Canton High girls basketball team gave up just 11 points in the first half in a 53-31 victory over Somers on Friday. The Warriors (14-2, 12-0 NCCC) have won 13 straight games.

Allison Celmer had a team-leading 12 rebounds and scored eight points for the Warriors while Paige Brown scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds. Grace Treacy and Gabbie Schinkel earn pulled down five rebounds for Canton.

On Wednesday, Charron had 16 points and four assists in a 61-40 NCCC win over HMTCA. Celmer pulled down a team-high nine rebounds while Schinkel grabbed seven rebounds. Paige Brown scored eight points and had six rebounds. Alison Bronson also pulled down six rebounds. HMTCA sank nine 3-point shots.

The Warriors return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Coventry for a 6:45 p.m. start. Canton returns home on Friday, Feb. 7, when they host SMSA.

Canton 53, Somers 31

At Somers

Canton (53) Abby Charron 6 1 13, Allison Celmer 4 0 8, Grace Treacy 2 0 5, Lauren Eschenbrenner 2 0 6, Gabby Schinkel 1 2 4, Claudia Boehm 0 1 1, Jenna Cuniowski 3 0 6, Ashelyn Cebollero 0 1 1, Paige Brown 3 0 7, Ty Adams 1 0 2. Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Sophia Mates 0-0-0. Totals 22 5 53

Somers (31) Ella Deveau 1 0 2, Devon Dalessio 3 4 11, Grace Majowicz 0 3 3, Hannah Renzoni 4 0 8, Erin Donohue 1 0 2, Deidre Dalessio 1 0 3, Summer Nadler 1 0 2. Totals 11 7 31

Canton (14-2) 16 20 10 7 — 53

Somers (5-12) 6 5 12 8 — 31

Three-point goals: Treacy (Ca), Eschenbrenner (Ca) 2, Brown (Ca), Devon Dalessio (S), Deidre Dalessio (S)

Canton 61, HMTCA 40

At Canton

HMTCA (40) Jadie Huertas 1 0 3, Karina Ortiz 5 0 14, Sara Crowell 4 0 12, Cyani Irizarry 1 0 3, Michelle Sharp 1 0 2, Ya’Niah Redway 1 0 2, Alanah Townsend 2 0 4. Totals 15 0 40

Canton (61) Abby Charron 7 0 16, Allison Celmer 2 0 4, Grace Treacy 2 0 5, Lauren Eschenbrenner 1 0 3, Gabby Schinkel 2 0 4, Claudia Boehm 3 0 6, Jenna Cuniowski 2 1 5, Paige Brown 2 2 8, Sophia Mates 2 0 4, Sophia Stamos 2 0 4, Ty Adams 1 0 2, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0. Totals 26 3 61

HMTCA (2-11) 11 9 11 9 — 40

Canton (13-2) 21 16 16 8 — 61

Three-point goals: Huertas (H), Ortiz (H) 4, Crowell (H) 3, Irizarry (H), Charron (Ca) 2, Treach (Ca), Eschenbrenner (Ca)

