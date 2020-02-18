2020 Central Connecticut Conference winter tournaments

CCC Boys Hockey
CCC Boys Basketball
CCC Girls Basketball
2020 CCC Girls Hockey Tournament
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 25 or Tuesday, Feb. 25
(4) East Catholic co-op at (1) Simsbury, time and date TBA
(3) Avon co-op at (2) Suffield co-op, time and date TBA
Championship
At Trinity College
Friday, February 28
Semifinal winners, 8:40 p.m.
CCC Girls Hockey (As of Feb. 18)
|Team
|CCC
|Overall
|x-Simsbury
|9-0
|15-1-2
|Suffield co-op
|7-2-1
|12-3-1
|Avon co-op
|5-3-1
|12-5-1
|East Catholic co-op
|4-5
|9-6-2
|NWC/Mercy
|1-9
|7-10-1
|Hall/Conard
|1-8
|3-14-1
|Co-op teams – Suffield with Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Canton, Windsor and Northwestern Regional; Avon with Southington, Wethersfield, Lewis Mills, Newington and RHAM; East Catholic with Glastonbury and South Windsor
|x-Clinched league championship