2020 Central Connecticut Conference winter tournaments

2020 CCC Girls Hockey Tournament
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 25 or Tuesday, Feb. 25
(4) East Catholic co-op at (1) Simsbury, time and date TBA
(3) Avon co-op at (2) Suffield co-op, time and date TBA

Championship
At Trinity College
Friday, February 28
Semifinal winners, 8:40 p.m.

CCC Girls Hockey (As of Feb. 18)

Team CCC Overall
x-Simsbury 9-0 15-1-2
Suffield co-op 7-2-1 12-3-1
Avon co-op 5-3-1 12-5-1
East Catholic co-op 4-5 9-6-2
NWC/Mercy 1-9 7-10-1
Hall/Conard 1-8 3-14-1
Co-op teams – Suffield with Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Canton, Windsor and Northwestern Regional; Avon with Southington, Wethersfield, Lewis Mills, Newington and RHAM; East Catholic with Glastonbury and South Windsor
x-Clinched league championship

 

