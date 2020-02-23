Hartford’s Sport Science Medicine Academy is the top seed in the 47th annual NCCC boys basketball tournament after winning the league championship this winter with a 13-1 record, one win better than Somers and Canton, which finished tied for second place with records of 12-2.
Somers received the No. 2 seed in the tournament thanks to a 75-73 triple overtime win over the Warriors on January 31. Granby (11-3) is the No. 4 seed in the tournament that kicks off on Wednesday.
SMSA captured their third league championship this season. They shared the NCCC title with Classical in 2016 and won it outright in 2015.
Teams that qualified for the CIAC state tournament are eligible to participate in the league tournament. East Windsor was 6-8 in the league but didn’t qualify for the state tournament with a 7-13 record.
Granby is the defending tournament champion. The Bears beat Ellington last year, 50-39, in the tournament championship game. SMSA last won the tournament in 2017. The most recent win for Somers came in 1997 while Canton is still looking for their first tournament championship.
2020 NCCC boys basketball tournament
First round
Wednesday, February 26
Game 1: (10) Stafford at (7) Ellington
Game 2: (11) Coventry at (6) Suffield
Game 3: (9) Rockville at (8) Hartford Classical
Quarterfinals
Friday, February 28
Game 4: Winner game 1 at (1) SMSA
Game 5: (5) HMTCA at (4) Granby
Game 6: Winner game 2 at (3) Canton
Game 7: Winner game 3 at (2) Somers
Semifinals
Date TBA
Game 8: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5
Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. winner game 7
Championship game
Date TBA
2020 Final NCCC boys basketball standings
|Team
|NCCC
|Overall
|x-SMSA
|13-1
|17-3
|Somers
|12-2
|15-5
|Canton
|12-2
|18-2
|Granby
|11-3
|12-8
|HMTCA
|8-6
|11-9
|Suffield
|8-6
|12-8
|Ellington
|8-6
|13-6
|Hartford Classical
|8-6
|11-9
|East Windsor
|6-8
|7-13
|Rockville
|6-8
|8-12
|Stafford
|4-10
|9-11
|Coventry
|4-10
|8-12
|Windsor Locks
|3-11
|7-13
|Bolton
|2-12
|4-16
|East Granby
|0-13
|2-18
x-won league championship
Recent NCCC championship games
2019: Granby 50, Ellington 39
2018: Hartford Classical 50, Granby 47
2017: SMSA 66, Classical 50
2016: East Windsor 57, Canton 54
2015: Avon 48, SMSA 44
2014: East Windsor 41, Granby 36, OT
2013: Avon 71, Granby 36
2012: Enfield 67, Coventry 35
2011: Enfield 71, Avon 52
2010: Enfield 43, Ellington 39
2009: Avon 71, Canton 55
2008: Coventry 56, Avon 52
2007: Avon 59, Granby 52
2006: Granby 45, Tolland 43
2005: Avon 58, Enfield 40
2004: Tolland 41, Avon 27
2003: Avon 56, Windsor Locks 51
2002: Suffield 43, Tolland 43
2001: Windsor Locks 53, East Granby 51
2000: Avon 77, Ellington 69