Hartford’s Sport Science Medicine Academy is the top seed in the 47th annual NCCC boys basketball tournament after winning the league championship this winter with a 13-1 record, one win better than Somers and Canton, which finished tied for second place with records of 12-2.

Somers received the No. 2 seed in the tournament thanks to a 75-73 triple overtime win over the Warriors on January 31. Granby (11-3) is the No. 4 seed in the tournament that kicks off on Wednesday.

SMSA captured their third league championship this season. They shared the NCCC title with Classical in 2016 and won it outright in 2015.

Teams that qualified for the CIAC state tournament are eligible to participate in the league tournament. East Windsor was 6-8 in the league but didn’t qualify for the state tournament with a 7-13 record.

Granby is the defending tournament champion. The Bears beat Ellington last year, 50-39, in the tournament championship game. SMSA last won the tournament in 2017. The most recent win for Somers came in 1997 while Canton is still looking for their first tournament championship.

2020 NCCC boys basketball tournament

First round

Wednesday, February 26

Game 1: (10) Stafford at (7) Ellington

Game 2: (11) Coventry at (6) Suffield

Game 3: (9) Rockville at (8) Hartford Classical

Quarterfinals

Friday, February 28

Game 4: Winner game 1 at (1) SMSA

Game 5: (5) HMTCA at (4) Granby

Game 6: Winner game 2 at (3) Canton

Game 7: Winner game 3 at (2) Somers

Semifinals

Date TBA

Game 8: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5

Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. winner game 7

Championship game

Date TBA

2020 Final NCCC boys basketball standings

Team NCCC Overall x-SMSA 13-1 17-3 Somers 12-2 15-5 Canton 12-2 18-2 Granby 11-3 12-8 HMTCA 8-6 11-9 Suffield 8-6 12-8 Ellington 8-6 13-6 Hartford Classical 8-6 11-9 East Windsor 6-8 7-13 Rockville 6-8 8-12 Stafford 4-10 9-11 Coventry 4-10 8-12 Windsor Locks 3-11 7-13 Bolton 2-12 4-16 East Granby 0-13 2-18

x-won league championship

Recent NCCC championship games

2019: Granby 50, Ellington 39

2018: Hartford Classical 50, Granby 47

2017: SMSA 66, Classical 50

2016: East Windsor 57, Canton 54

2015: Avon 48, SMSA 44

2014: East Windsor 41, Granby 36, OT

2013: Avon 71, Granby 36

2012: Enfield 67, Coventry 35

2011: Enfield 71, Avon 52

2010: Enfield 43, Ellington 39

2009: Avon 71, Canton 55

2008: Coventry 56, Avon 52

2007: Avon 59, Granby 52

2006: Granby 45, Tolland 43

2005: Avon 58, Enfield 40

2004: Tolland 41, Avon 27

2003: Avon 56, Windsor Locks 51

2002: Suffield 43, Tolland 43

2001: Windsor Locks 53, East Granby 51

2000: Avon 77, Ellington 69