2020 NCCC girls basketball tournament

CANTON, February 18– For the third consecutive season, the Canton High girls basketball team has earned the top seed in the North Central Connecticut Conference’s post-season tournament that begins on Wednesday.

Canton (18-2, 14-0) went undefeated in the league for the third year in a row and won their seventh league championship. They will begin play in the tournament on Friday night, February 19 in the quarterfinals against either No. 9 Stafford or No. 8 Coventry.

2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, February 19
First round
Game 1: (9) Stafford at (8) Coventry
Game 2: (10) Somers at (7) East Windsor
Game 3: (11) East Granby at (6) Ellington

Friday, February 20
Quarterfinals
Game 4: Winner game 1 at (1) Canton
Game 5: Winner game 2 at (2) Suffield
Game 6: Winner game 3 at (3) Granby
Game 7: (5) SMSA at (4) Windsor Locks

Semifinals
Tuesday, February 25
At highest seed
Game 8: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 7
Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Championship
Thursday, February 27
At highest seed

2020 NCCC girls basketball final standings

Team NCCC Overall
x-Canton 14-0 18-2
Suffield 13-1 14-6
Granby 10-4 12-8
Windsor Locks 10-4 14-6
SMSA 10-4 11-9
Ellington 9-5 11-9
East Windsor 9-5 13-7
Coventry 7-7 12-8
Stafford 6-8 10-10
Somers 6-8 8-12
East Granby 4-10 8-12
Bolton 3-11 6-14
Rockville 3-11 4-16
HMTCA 1-13 4-16
Hartford Classical 0-14 1-17
x-won league championship

 

Recent NCCC Tournament championship games
2019: Canton 62, SMSA 42
2018: East Windsor 43, Canton 42
2017: Suffield 53, East Windsor 29
2016: Enfield 48, Bolton 41
2015: Avon 60, Bolton 46
2014: Avon 43, Bolton 26
2013: Ellington 59, Avon 56
2012: Ellington 48, Suffield 45
2011: Ellington 60, East Granby 45
2010: Avon 54, Ellington 47
2009: Avon 33, Tolland 21

 

