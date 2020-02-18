CANTON, February 18– For the third consecutive season, the Canton High girls basketball team has earned the top seed in the North Central Connecticut Conference’s post-season tournament that begins on Wednesday.

Canton (18-2, 14-0) went undefeated in the league for the third year in a row and won their seventh league championship. They will begin play in the tournament on Friday night, February 19 in the quarterfinals against either No. 9 Stafford or No. 8 Coventry.

2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament

Wednesday, February 19

First round

Game 1: (9) Stafford at (8) Coventry

Game 2: (10) Somers at (7) East Windsor

Game 3: (11) East Granby at (6) Ellington

Friday, February 20

Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner game 1 at (1) Canton

Game 5: Winner game 2 at (2) Suffield

Game 6: Winner game 3 at (3) Granby

Game 7: (5) SMSA at (4) Windsor Locks

Semifinals

Tuesday, February 25

At highest seed

Game 8: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 7

Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6

Championship

Thursday, February 27

At highest seed

2020 NCCC girls basketball final standings

Team NCCC Overall x-Canton 14-0 18-2 Suffield 13-1 14-6 Granby 10-4 12-8 Windsor Locks 10-4 14-6 SMSA 10-4 11-9 Ellington 9-5 11-9 East Windsor 9-5 13-7 Coventry 7-7 12-8 Stafford 6-8 10-10 Somers 6-8 8-12 East Granby 4-10 8-12 Bolton 3-11 6-14 Rockville 3-11 4-16 HMTCA 1-13 4-16 Hartford Classical 0-14 1-17 x-won league championship

Recent NCCC Tournament championship games

2019: Canton 62, SMSA 42

2018: East Windsor 43, Canton 42

2017: Suffield 53, East Windsor 29

2016: Enfield 48, Bolton 41

2015: Avon 60, Bolton 46

2014: Avon 43, Bolton 26

2013: Ellington 59, Avon 56

2012: Ellington 48, Suffield 45

2011: Ellington 60, East Granby 45

2010: Avon 54, Ellington 47

2009: Avon 33, Tolland 21