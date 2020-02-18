CANTON, February 18– For the third consecutive season, the Canton High girls basketball team has earned the top seed in the North Central Connecticut Conference’s post-season tournament that begins on Wednesday.
Canton (18-2, 14-0) went undefeated in the league for the third year in a row and won their seventh league championship. They will begin play in the tournament on Friday night, February 19 in the quarterfinals against either No. 9 Stafford or No. 8 Coventry.
2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, February 19
First round
Game 1: (9) Stafford at (8) Coventry
Game 2: (10) Somers at (7) East Windsor
Game 3: (11) East Granby at (6) Ellington
Friday, February 20
Quarterfinals
Game 4: Winner game 1 at (1) Canton
Game 5: Winner game 2 at (2) Suffield
Game 6: Winner game 3 at (3) Granby
Game 7: (5) SMSA at (4) Windsor Locks
Semifinals
Tuesday, February 25
At highest seed
Game 8: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 7
Game 9: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6
Championship
Thursday, February 27
At highest seed
2020 NCCC girls basketball final standings
|Team
|NCCC
|Overall
|x-Canton
|14-0
|18-2
|Suffield
|13-1
|14-6
|Granby
|10-4
|12-8
|Windsor Locks
|10-4
|14-6
|SMSA
|10-4
|11-9
|Ellington
|9-5
|11-9
|East Windsor
|9-5
|13-7
|Coventry
|7-7
|12-8
|Stafford
|6-8
|10-10
|Somers
|6-8
|8-12
|East Granby
|4-10
|8-12
|Bolton
|3-11
|6-14
|Rockville
|3-11
|4-16
|HMTCA
|1-13
|4-16
|Hartford Classical
|0-14
|1-17
|x-won league championship
Recent NCCC Tournament championship games
2019: Canton 62, SMSA 42
2018: East Windsor 43, Canton 42
2017: Suffield 53, East Windsor 29
2016: Enfield 48, Bolton 41
2015: Avon 60, Bolton 46
2014: Avon 43, Bolton 26
2013: Ellington 59, Avon 56
2012: Ellington 48, Suffield 45
2011: Ellington 60, East Granby 45
2010: Avon 54, Ellington 47
2009: Avon 33, Tolland 21