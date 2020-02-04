Balanced effort lifts Canton (14-2) to win over Patriots

CANTON, February 4 – After three tough games last week, including a triple overtime loss to Somers on Friday night, the Canton High boys basketball team is back on the winning track following a 73-48 win over Coventry on Tuesday.

The Warriors (14-2, 10-2 NCCC) received a balanced offensive effort with eight players scoring, led by Matt Rose with a team-high 16 points. Josh Burke scored 13 points and three 3-point shots while Ryan McGoldrick chipped in with 11 points.

D.J. Fleming chipped in with a game-high 23 points for the Patriots (6-10, 3-8 NCCC). John Boutin added 10 for Coventry, who was outscored 23-8 in the second quarter, allowing Canton to grab a 20-point lead at halftime, 38-18.

Canton returns to action on Friday night when they challenge first place SMSA (15-0, 12-0 NCCC) in Hartford beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Tigers need two more league wins to capture the NCCC championship.

Canton 73, Coventry 48

At Canton

Coventry (48) Jordan Smith 3 2 8, DJ Fleming 8 2 23, Hunter Coloumbe 1 0 3, Jon Rogers 2 0 4, John Boutin 4 2 10. Totals 18 6 48

Canton (73) Chris Tenczar 4 0 9, Colin Mackin 1 3 6, Matt Rose 7 2 16, Silas Sawtelle 1 1 3, Thomas Amrose 3 2 8, Josh Burke 4 2 13, Ryan McGoldrick 4 1 11, Jack Rose 3 1 7. Totals 27 12 73

Coventry (6-10) 10 8 18 12 — 48

Canton (14-2) 15 23 16 19 – 73

Three-point goals: Fleming (Cov) 5, Coloumbe (Cov), Tenczar (Can), Mackin (Can), Burke (Can) 3, McGoldrick (Can) 2

NCCC boys basketball standings

Team NCCC Overall SMSA 12-0 15-0 Somers 10-1 14-2 Canton 10-2 14-2 Granby 9-3 9-5 Classical 8-4 9-7 HMTCA 7-5 9-7 Ellington 5-4 9-4

Tuesday’s results

Canton 73, Coventry 48

Ellington 61, Windsor Locks 38

SMSA 66, Granby 47

Suffield 48, Stafford 44

Wednesday’s games

East Granby at Windsor Locks

Granby at Farmington

Thursday’s game

New Britain at Somers

Friday’s games

Canton at SMSA

Ellington at Stafford

Windsor Locks at Granby

HMTCA at Coventry