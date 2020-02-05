Bubba Watson coming back to Travelers Championship in June

CROMWELL, February 4, 2020 – Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson is returning to Cromwell in June for the Travelers Championship, the tournament announced earlier this week.

Watson’s first career PGA Tour victory came at the Travelers Championship in 2010. He has added 11 wins since that time, with two more in Connecticut in 2015 and 2018, along with two major championships at the Masters in 2012 and 2014.

“Bubba has become synonymous with our tournament through the success he’s had on the golf course and his great generosity off it,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “Many of the best moments in Travelers Championship history involve Bubba and his family, and we are glad to have him back in 2020.”

In his 13 appearances at the Travelers Championship, Watson also has a tie for second (2012), a fourth-place finish (2013) and a tie for sixth (2008). Only four-time winner Billy Casper has won the tournament more times. Watson defeated Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank in a playoff in 2010, prevailed in a playoff against Paul Casey in 2015, then overcame a six-stroke deficit in the final round to win by two strokes in 2018.

Off the course, Watson has taken an active role in supporting tournament charities.

At the 2016 Travelers Championship, Watson donated $100,000 to the Bruce Edwards Foundation Benefit Dinner, which raised more than $1.3 million for research in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Following his win at the 2018 Travelers Championship, Watson gave $200,000 to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, helping the tournament generate $2 million for charity that year.

“Bubba has such a big heart; you can see that by his actions and his passion for the charitable initiatives that matter to the tournament,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “He genuinely cares about the success of our event and the local nonprofit organizations that benefit.”

Watson joins Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in the field for the 2020 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 22–28. For tickets or more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.