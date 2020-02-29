Canton dominates Coventry in NCCC Tournament opener

CANTON, February 28, 2020 – The Canton High boys basketball team scored 42 points in the second half and allowed just 15 as the Warriors rolled to a 66-34 victory Coventry in the quarterfinals of the NCCC Tournament on Friday night.

Canton, seeded third in the tournament, advances to Tuesday’s semifinals where they will challenge No. 2 Somers on the road. The two teams last met on January 31 with Somers prevailing, 75-73 in triple OT.

The Warriors (19-2) led by three at halftime, 24-21, but limited Coventry to four points in the third quarter as they extended their lead to 21 points. Jack Rose led the Warriors with 17 points, one point shy of his season high of 18 that he got against Nonnewaug in January.

Colin Mackin, Matt Rose and Ryan McGoldrick had 10 points each for the Warriors to lead a balanced attack. Canton has won six games in a row and eight of their last nine contests.

The Warriors have won four in a row over the Patriots and 12 of the last 13 games dating back to 2014.

Canton 66, Coventry 34

At Canton

Coventry (34) Cam Francis 0 2 2, Jordan Smith 3 2 8, DJ Fleming 5 1 13, Hunter Coloumbe 2 0 6, Jon Rogers 0 1 1, John Boutin 1 0 2, Vincent LoRicco 1 0 2. Totals 12 6 34

Canton (66) Chris Tenczar 1 0 2, Colin Mackin 5 0 10, Matt Rose 4 2 10, Silas Sawtelle 3 2 8, Thomas Amrose 2 0 4, Josh Burke 1 0 2, Ryan McGoldrick 3 2 10, Kyle Maher 1 0 3, Jack Rose 8 0 17. Totals 28 6 66

Coventry (8-13) 12 9 4 9 — 34

Canton (19-2) 10 14 22 20 — 66

Three-point goals: Fleming (Cov) 2, Columbe (Cov) 2, McGoldrick (Can) 2, Maher (Can), Jack Rose (Can)

2020 NCCC boys basketball tournament

First round

Wednesday, February 26

Game 1: (7) Ellington 70, (10) Stafford 48

Game 2: (11) Coventry 45, (6) Suffield 41

Game 3: (9) Rockville 64, (8) Hartford Classical 46

Quarterfinals

Friday, February 28

Game 4: (1) SMSA 61, Ellington 53

Game 5: (4) Granby 57, (5) HMTCA 49

Game 6: (3) Canton 66, Coventry 34

Game 7: (2) Somers 62, Rockville 52

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 3

Game 8: Granby at SMSA

Game 9: Canton at Somers, 6

Championship game

Thursday, March 5

Semifinal winners at highest seed