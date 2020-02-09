Canton’s Humphrey helps Newington co-op win in OT

NEWINGTON, February 8, 2020 – Canton High sophomore Braeden Humphrey scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Newington co-op ice hockey team to a thrilling 3-2 win over rival Wethersfield co-op on Saturday night at Newington Arena.

Newington erased a two-goal deficit and tied the game with just over two minutes left in the third period on a goalie from Harrison Ranger, who had two goals in the game.

That set up Humphrey’s game-winning shot from just inside the right faceoff circle while the Indians were on a power play. It was his second goal of the season. Defenseman Chris Brandon of Canton got an assist on the game-winning goal.

Wethersfield, which consists of players from Wethersfield, Middletown, Rocky Hill and Plainville, took a 2-0 lead in the second period. Ranger had the first of his two goals in the second period to cut the lead to one. He has scored five goals this season.

Newington goalie Andrew Fogarty made 21 stops in net to earn the save and improve to 7-0 on the year.

Newington (12-2, 5-1 CCC South) closed in on Wethersfield in the CCC South race. The Eagles are also 12-2 and 7-1 in the league with two games remaining with the Northeastern co-op team from Bolton, Coventry and Lyman Memorial.

Newington, which consists of players from Newington, Berlin, Cromwell and Canton, returns to the ice with a key CCC South contest against E.O. Smith/Tolland on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. at Newington Arena.

The Indians have won five straight games and 11 of their last 12 contests.

Newington co-op 3, Wethersfield co-op 2, OT

At Newington

Wethersfield co-op (12-2) 0 2 0 0 — 2

Newington co-op (12-2) 0 1 1 1 — 3

Goals: Braden Humphrey (New), Harrison Ranger (New) 2; Assists: Sammie Davies (New), Sam Hedlund (New), Chris Brandon (New), Justin Stergos (New), Nikolas Giotas (New); Saves: Andrew Fogarty (New) 21