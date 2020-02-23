Celmer has 16 points, 16 rebounds to lead Canton to NCCC Tourney win

CANTON, February 21, 2020 – Alison Celmer had a game-high 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the NCCC champion Canton girls basketball team won their NCCC Tournament opener on Friday night with a 52-40 win over No. 8 seed Coventry.
Paige Brown had 11 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Warriors (19-2) while Claudia Boehm added nine points and had three steals. Canton’s Grace Treacy had six points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Gabbie Schinkel had six points and blocked four shots.
Canton will host No. 4 Windsor Locks on Tuesday in the NCCC semifinals. The winner advances to Thursday’s championship at the site of the higher seed.
Canton 52, Coventry 40
At Canton
Coventry (40) Ella Reilly 3 0-1 6, Jess Hanrath 1 3-6 5, Hannah Tombs 4-0-11, Anna Montgomery 0 1-2 1, Sammy Coughlin 1-0-2, Charlotte Jordan 3 2-4 10, Joslyn Hoang 2 0-3 5, Totals: 14 6-15 40
Canton (52) Paige Brown 5-0-11, Lauren Eschenbrenner 0 0-2 0, Allison Celmer 6 4-6 16, Grace Treacy 2 2-3 6, Gabbie Schinkel 3-0-6, Jenna Cuniowski 1-0-2, Claudia Boehm 3 3-6 9, Sophia Mates 0 1-2 1, Camille Kashnig 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0, Totals: 20 11-21 52
Coventry (13-9) 9 3 7 19 — 40
Canton (19-2) 11 15 21 5 — 52
Three-point goals: Tombs (Cov) 3, Jordan (Cov) 2, Hoant (Cov); Brown (Can)
2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament
Wednesday, February 19
First round
Game 1: (8) Coventry 49, (9) Stafford 24
Game 2: (7) East Windsor 42, (10) Somers 24
Game 3: (6) Ellington 50, (11) East Granby 42
Friday, February 20
Quarterfinals
Game 4: (1) Canton 52, Coventry 40
Game 5: (2) Suffield 49, East Windsor 44
Game 6: (3) Granby 49, Ellington 40
Game 7: (4) Windsor Locks 46, (5) SMSA 36
Semifinals
Tuesday, February 25
At highest seed
Game 8: Windsor Locks at Canton
Game 9: Granby at Suffield
Championship
Thursday, February 27
At highest seed