Celmer has 16 points, 16 rebounds to lead Canton to NCCC Tourney win

CANTON, February 21, 2020 – Alison Celmer had a game-high 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the NCCC champion Canton girls basketball team won their NCCC Tournament opener on Friday night with a 52-40 win over No. 8 seed Coventry.

Paige Brown had 11 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Warriors (19-2) while Claudia Boehm added nine points and had three steals. Canton’s Grace Treacy had six points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Gabbie Schinkel had six points and blocked four shots.

Canton will host No. 4 Windsor Locks on Tuesday in the NCCC semifinals. The winner advances to Thursday’s championship at the site of the higher seed.

Canton 52, Coventry 40

At Canton

Coventry (40) Ella Reilly 3 0-1 6, Jess Hanrath 1 3-6 5, Hannah Tombs 4-0-11, Anna Montgomery 0 1-2 1, Sammy Coughlin 1-0-2, Charlotte Jordan 3 2-4 10, Joslyn Hoang 2 0-3 5, Totals: 14 6-15 40

Canton (52) Paige Brown 5-0-11, Lauren Eschenbrenner 0 0-2 0, Allison Celmer 6 4-6 16, Grace Treacy 2 2-3 6, Gabbie Schinkel 3-0-6, Jenna Cuniowski 1-0-2, Claudia Boehm 3 3-6 9, Sophia Mates 0 1-2 1, Camille Kashnig 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0, Totals: 20 11-21 52

Coventry (13-9) 9 3 7 19 — 40

Canton (19-2) 11 15 21 5 — 52

Three-point goals: Tombs (Cov) 3, Jordan (Cov) 2, Hoant (Cov); Brown (Can)

2020 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament

Wednesday, February 19

First round

Game 1: (8) Coventry 49, (9) Stafford 24

Game 2: (7) East Windsor 42, (10) Somers 24

Game 3: (6) Ellington 50, (11) East Granby 42

Friday, February 20

Quarterfinals

Game 4: (1) Canton 52, Coventry 40

Game 5: (2) Suffield 49, East Windsor 44

Game 6: (3) Granby 49, Ellington 40

Game 7: (4) Windsor Locks 46, (5) SMSA 36

Semifinals

Tuesday, February 25

At highest seed

Game 8: Windsor Locks at Canton

Game 9: Granby at Suffield

Championship

Thursday, February 27

At highest seed