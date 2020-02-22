Connect with us

Boys Basketball

For just second time, Canton wins 18 games in regular season

Silas Sawtelle scored a team-leading 11 points as Canton ended the regular season with a 48-38 win over Litchfield on Friday night. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

LITCHFIELD, February 21, 2020 – The Canton High boys basketball team limited host Litchfield to just 15 points in the second half to win their 18th game of the season on Friday night.

Silas Sawtelle led the way with 11 points for the Warriors while Josh Burke added 10 points. Matt Rose scored nine points as Canton finished the regular season with an 18-2 record – the second-most wins in school history.

The only regular season campaign with more victories was in 2009 when Canton finished 19-1.

Canton also clinched the top seed in the upcoming CIAC Division IV tournament. The Warriors are expected to receive a first round bye and should begin Division IV tournament play on March 11 with a second round contest.

Matt Rousseau had 12 points for the host Cowboys (6-13) while Daniel Dieck and Evan Fishthal each added eight points. Litchfield cut the Canton lead to four points, 40-36, with three minutes remaining but the Warriors allowed just one field goal the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Canton will return to action on Friday, February 28 when the Warriors host either Suffield or Coventry in the NCCC Tournament quarterfinals.

It was Canton’s first game against the Cowboys since 1978 when the Warriors beat Litchfield, 74-62 in the Class S semifinals.

Josh Burke, right, drives to the basket in Friday night’s win over Litchfield, 48-38. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

Canton 48, Litchfield 38
At Litchfield
Canton (48) Chris Tenczar 2 2 6, Colin Mackin 1 0 2, Matt Rose 4 1 9, Silas Sawtelle 3 4 11, Josh Burke 2 6 10, Ryan McGoldrick 1 2 4, Jack Rose 2 2 6. Totals: 15 17 48.
Litchfield (38) Ajani Campbell 2 0 5, Jason Thompson 0 0 0, Dylan Brocar 0 0 0, Matt Rousseau 4 0 12, Daniel Dieck 4 0 8, Tom Gostkowski 0 0 0, Harrison Barnes 0 0 0, Zajans Crapo 2 1 5, Erik Tieman 0 0 0, Evan Fischthal 4 0 8, Brody Stevenson 0 0 0. Totals: 16 1 38.
Canton (18-2)        10  12  15  11 — 48
Litchfield (6-13)    13  10    7    8 — 38
Three-point shots: Sawtelle (C); Campell (L), Rousseau (L) 4

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

