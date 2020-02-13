Late goal from Brandon lifts Newington past E.O. Smith/Tolland

NEWINGTON, February 12, 2020 – Senior defenseman Chris Brandon of Canton scored the go-ahead goal with 2:26 remaining in regulation to help lift the Newington co-op ice hockey team to a 3-2 victory over E.O. Smith/Tolland Wednesday night in CCC South action at Newington Arena.

Brandon’s power play goal of the season gave the Indians the lead but Newington had to battle until the final whistle to secure the win. Newington was whistled for consecutive penalties and had to withstand a 6-on-3 power play from E.O. Smith in the final two minutes.

But strong play from Brandon, Sam Hedlund, Kilian Ranger and goalie Andrew Fogarty allowed Newington to earn the win. Fogarty made 12 saves to improve to 8-0 on the year. Newington, a co-op team of players from Newington, Canton, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester, won their sixth straight game and 12th in the last 13 games. The Indians improved to 13-2 overall and 6-1 in the CCC South. Brian Roy gave E.O. Smith an early 1-0 lead just 1:58 into the game but Newington tied the game five minutes later on a goal from Braeden Humphrey. Four minutes later, Humphrey scored his second goal of the game to give Newington a 2-1 lead. E.O Smith tied the game at 2-2 when Cam Sterling, scored 15 seconds into the second period. Newington returns to the ice on Saturday for a non-league contest against Tri-Town at Enfield Twin Rinks. Newington co-op 3, E.O. Smith 2

At Newington

E.O. Smith (4-10) 1 1 0 — 2

Newington (13-2) 2 0 1 — 3

Goals: Braeden Humphrey (N) 2, Chris Brandon (N), Brian Roy (EOS), Cam Sterling (EOS); Assists: Sammy Davies (N), Killian Ranger (N), Harrison Ranger (N), Sam Hedlund (N) 2, Nicholas DeRiu (N); Saves: Andrew Fogarty (N) 12