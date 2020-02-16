Connect with us

Indoor track

Martin, Raha win state titles as Avon finishes sixth in Class M

The Avon High boys indoor track and field team finished sixth in Class M — their highest finish since 1982. (Photo courtesy Courtney Fusco)

NEW HAVEN, February 15, 2020 – Jack Martin and Max Raha became the first Avon athletes to win an indoor track and field state championship in 38 years on Saturday at the CIAC Class M championship meet.  They helped the Falcons finish sixth, the best finish since the program was revived in 2010.

Martin won the 1,600 meters with a school record time of 4:19.82, beating Tolland’s Alec Suter (4:20.88) and Tolland’s Killian McNamee by a second. With his time, Martin earned the top seed for Saturday’s State Open championships in the event.

In the long jump, Raha had the top leap in qualifying with a jump of 20-7¾ feet. On his second jump of the finals, he extended his lead to 20-10. Torrington’s Ranger Pascual improved throughout the competition but couldn’t catch Raha. Pasqual finished second with a leap of 20-8¾.

They are the first state champions in indoor track for the Falcons since 1982 when Brad Geyer won the long jump with a Class S meet record leap (at the time) of 21-8 feet and Jeff Hyman won the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:52.26. Avon finished fourth in Class S in 1982.

Tyler Hinriches and Avon’s 4×400 relay team also qualified to run in Saturday’s State Open championships. Hinrichs finished fourth in the 600 meters at Saturday’s Class M meet with a time of 1:25.59 to earn a spot in the State Open.

Avon’s 4×400 relay team (Hinrichs, Hari Patchgolla, Anish Rajamanickam and Martin) finished fourth with a school record time of 3:35.45.

The Falcon 4×200 relay team (Rahah, Jack Donlin, Patchgolla and Rajamanickam) also finished fourth with a school-record time of 1:36.4.

Thomas Ko finished fourth in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.81 seconds, a new senior class record in the program.

Avon’s sprint medley relay team (Raha, Donlin, Hinrichs, Rajamanickam) finished sixth with a time of 3:50.90. The 4×800 relay (Carver Morgan, Alvin Guo, Nicholas Alphonso, Daniel Carvalho) was eighth with a time of 8:56.43.

The Avon girls finished 25th in the field at the Class M championship meet, led by Marenn Ek, who was fifth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:34.78.

Wren Worth was tenth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.77 seconds while Gabrielle Richmond was 13th in the 1,000 meters with a time of season-best time of 3:24.61.

2020 Class M indoor track and field results

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

