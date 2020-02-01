Newington co-op hockey team pitches another shutout on the ice

NEWINGTON, February 1, 2020 – Braeden Humphrey, one of five Canton players on the Newington co-op hockey team, had a goal and an assist as Newington won for the ninth time in the last 10 games with a 4-0 non-conference win over Masuk-Monroe on Saturday night at the Newington Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Newington (10-2, 3-1 CCC South) scored twice in the second and third periods. The Indians gave up a season-low six shots on goal and had a whopping 37 shots on net.

Chris Brandon, another Canton skater for the Indians, had his first goal of the season while Joey Petronio and Justin Stergos also scored. Petronio’s goal with 8:17 remaining in the second period was a short-handed goal. Stergos scored with 52 seconds left in the second period.

Humphrey’s goal was a power play goal with 4:04 left in the game.

Sam Hedlund had two assists for the winners while Zach Joerg, Killian Ranger and Tyler Leavitt had one each. For Newington, it was their sixth shutout of the season and the fourth in the last six games.

This is Canton’s first year participating in an boys ice hockey co-op program, which also includes players from Newington, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell. Humphrey, Brandon, Nikolas Giotsas and Zach Joerg are on the ice from Canton. Carson Humphrey tore his ACL during the preseason and is out for the season.

Newington returns to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Enfield to take on the Enfield co-op team that includes players from East Granby and Stafford, in a CCC South contest. Newington is second in the CCC South behind undefeated Wethersfield co-op that includes players from Wethersfield, Middletown and Rocky Hill.

Newington co-op 4, Masuk 0

At Newington

Masuk (4-8) 0 0 0 — 0

Newington (10-2) 0 2 2 — 4

Goals: Braeden Humphrey (N), Chris Brandon (N), Joey Petronio (N), Justin Stergos (N); Assists: Humphrey, Killian Ranger (N), Zach Joerg (N), Stegros (N), Tyler Leavitt (N), Sam Hedlund (N) 2; Goalies: Alex DiPaola (N) 6 saves, Evan Laguardia (M) 33 saves