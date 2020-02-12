On Senior Night, Canton takes care of business with win over Windsor Locks

CANTON, February 11, 2020 – On a night that the Canton High basketball program honored their five seniors at the final regular season home game, the Warriors took care of business on the floor with a 61-48 win over Windsor Locks.

The five seniors played the entire first quarter with the Warriors (16-2, 12-2 NCCC) leading 15-8. Senior Matt Rose led the Warriors with 18 points and six rebounds while Jack Rose added 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Chris Tenczar scored 10 points while Thomas Amrose scored five points, dished out four assists and pulled down four rebounds. Logan Mansur had three assists and one point while Kyle Maher had an assist.

These five seniors have been played together for years beginning in fifth grade. They played together for four years on travel basketball teams and have been big contributors to the Warriors for the past four years. The Rose brothers, Amrose and Tenczar have been seeing action at the varsity level since they were freshmen. Mansur was the captain of the junior varsity team last year before moving up to varsity this year. Canton finished second in the league this season with a 12-2 record behind SMSA and Somers, who shared the league championship with a 13-1 record. The Warriors have two games left in the regular season beginning with a non-league contest against Granby on Thursday night in the high school gym and a game at Litchfield on February 21, at 7 p.m. NCCC boys basketball standings

Team NCCC Overall

SMSA 13-1 16-1

Somers 13-1 15-3

Canton 12-2 16-2

Granby 11-3 11-6

Tuesday’s games

Somers 86, Coventry 61

SMSA 70, HMTCA 63

Canton 61, Windsor Locks 48

Granby 47, Stafford 41 In the photo, from left to right, Matt Rose, Chris Tenczar, Thomas Amrose, Logan Mansur and Jack Rose. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)