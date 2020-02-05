Connect with us

Boys Basketball

Tolland clamps down defensively to hand Avon 2nd straight loss

Tyler Brokenshire scored 10 points but Tolland handed Avon their second straight loss on Tuesday night, 42-39.

AVON, February 4, 2020 – The Tolland High boys basketball limited Avon to a season-low 39 points to hand the Falcons their second straight loss, 42-39, in Central Connecticut Conference action on Tuesday night. Brian Geitner led the Eagles (13-1) with 17 points while Tim Restall added 15.

Tyler Brokenshire had 10 points for Avon (9-5) while Jack Hall added nine.

Hall had 29 points last Friday in a 67-64 loss to Hartford Public with Will Soucier and Brokenshire adding 12 points each.

Tolland 42, Avon 39
At Avon
Tolland (42) Kyle Whitwell 1 0 2, Josh Tubbs 0 1 1, Max Bos 2 2 7, Brian Geitner 7 1 17, Tim Restall 6 3 15. Totals 16 7 42
Avon (39) Ryan McGuire 2 0 4, Jack Hall 4 0 9, Will Soucier 2 0 4, Tyler Favre 3 0 7, Tyler Brokenshire 4 0 10, Isaac Aguilar 2 0 5. Totals 17 0 39
Tolland (13-1)                 8  6  15  13 – 42
Avon (9-5)                       10  3  15  11 – 39
Three-point goals: Bos (T), Geitner (T) 2, Hall (A), Favre (A), Brokenshire (A) 2, Aguilar (A)

Hartford Public 67, Avon 64
At Avon
Hartford Public (67) Timocke 0-0-0, Harris 1-0-2, Lopez 10 9-9 34, Hill 1 1-1 4, Thomas 0-0-0, Martin 6 2-3 14, Sani 0 1-2 1, Christian 1 1-2 3, Jackson 3 1-2 7, Mayors 1-0-2. Totals
Avon (64) Ryan McGuire 3 1-1 7, Thomas Howard 0-0-0, Henry McGarrath 0-0-0, Jack Hall 12 5-5 29, Bem Angus 0-0-0, Will Soucier 5 2-4 12, Tyler Favre 1 2-3 4, Tyler Brokenshire 5 1-2 12, Totals
Hartford Public              19  13  14  21  — 67
Avon (9-4)                       13  18  12  19   — 64
Three-point goals: Brokenshire (A), Lopez (H) 5

 

