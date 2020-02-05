Tolland clamps down defensively to hand Avon 2nd straight loss

AVON, February 4, 2020 – The Tolland High boys basketball limited Avon to a season-low 39 points to hand the Falcons their second straight loss, 42-39, in Central Connecticut Conference action on Tuesday night. Brian Geitner led the Eagles (13-1) with 17 points while Tim Restall added 15.

Tyler Brokenshire had 10 points for Avon (9-5) while Jack Hall added nine.

Hall had 29 points last Friday in a 67-64 loss to Hartford Public with Will Soucier and Brokenshire adding 12 points each.

Tolland 42, Avon 39

At Avon

Tolland (42) Kyle Whitwell 1 0 2, Josh Tubbs 0 1 1, Max Bos 2 2 7, Brian Geitner 7 1 17, Tim Restall 6 3 15. Totals 16 7 42

Avon (39) Ryan McGuire 2 0 4, Jack Hall 4 0 9, Will Soucier 2 0 4, Tyler Favre 3 0 7, Tyler Brokenshire 4 0 10, Isaac Aguilar 2 0 5. Totals 17 0 39

Tolland (13-1) 8 6 15 13 – 42

Avon (9-5) 10 3 15 11 – 39

Three-point goals: Bos (T), Geitner (T) 2, Hall (A), Favre (A), Brokenshire (A) 2, Aguilar (A)

Hartford Public 67, Avon 64

At Avon

Hartford Public (67) Timocke 0-0-0, Harris 1-0-2, Lopez 10 9-9 34, Hill 1 1-1 4, Thomas 0-0-0, Martin 6 2-3 14, Sani 0 1-2 1, Christian 1 1-2 3, Jackson 3 1-2 7, Mayors 1-0-2. Totals

Avon (64) Ryan McGuire 3 1-1 7, Thomas Howard 0-0-0, Henry McGarrath 0-0-0, Jack Hall 12 5-5 29, Bem Angus 0-0-0, Will Soucier 5 2-4 12, Tyler Favre 1 2-3 4, Tyler Brokenshire 5 1-2 12, Totals

Hartford Public 19 13 14 21 — 67

Avon (9-4) 13 18 12 19 — 64

Three-point goals: Brokenshire (A), Lopez (H) 5