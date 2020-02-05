With 15th straight win, Canton claims share of another NCCC title

COVENTRY, February 4 – The Canton High girls basketball team has made it look easy this winter.

After splitting their first two games of the season, the Warriors have run off 15 consecutive wins and clinched a share of the North Central Connecticut Conference championship with a 61-43 win over Coventry on Tuesday.

Canton (15-2, 13-0 NCCC) can capture the championship outright with a win over SMSA on Friday beginning at 6:45 p.m. in the Canton gym or have Suffield (10-5, 9-1 NCCC) lose another game in the league.

All-State guard Abby Charron led the way for Canton against the Patriots with 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Teammate Gabbie Schinkel had 11 points, five blocks and pulled down four rebounds in the win. Allison Celmer brought down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and scored four points.

Grace Treacy had nine points, five rebounds and two blocks while Jenna Cuniowski had eight points, five rebounds and a pair of steals.

It is the third straight NCCC championship for the Warriors – a new accomplishment for the program. Canton won back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999.

Canton 61 Coventry 43

At Coventry

Canton (61) Abby Charron 6 2-7 15, Lauren Eschenbrenner 2-0-5, Allison Celmer 2-0-4, Grace Treacy 4-0-9, Gabbie Schinkel 5 1-3 11, Paige Brown 0 2-2 2, Jenna Cuniowski 4-0-8, Claudia Boehm 1 3-4 6, Ty Adams 0 1-2 1, Allison Bronson’s 0 0-1 0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Sophia Mates 0-0-0, Totals: 24 9-19 61

Coventry (43) Emma Topliff 1-0-2, Ella Reilly 1 3-4 5, Jess Hanrath 1 2-2 4, Sophia Mansella 2 0-2 4, Anna Montgomery 1 2-2 5, Bridget Jorden 3 0-1 7, Sammy Coughlin 2-0-5, Charlotte Jordan 4 1-2 11

Totals: 15 8-13 43

Canton (15-2) 12 14 18 15 – 61

Coventry (10-7) 4 12 13 14 — 43

Three-point shots: Charron (Can), Eschenbrenner (Can), Treacy (Can), Boehm (Can), Montgomery (Cov), Jorden (Cov), Coughlin (Cov), Jordan (Cov) 2

NCCC Girls Basketball standings

Team NCCC Overall Canton 13-0 15-2 Suffield 9-1 10-5 Windsor Locks 10-2 13-3 East Windsor 9-3 10-6 Granby 8-4 10-6 Coventry 7-5 10-7