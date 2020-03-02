2020 Central Connecticut Conference winter tournaments

CCC Boys Hockey

CCC South

Semifinals

Thursday, March 5

(3) Hall/Southington at (2) Newington co-op, 8:15 p.m. (Newington Arena)

(4) E.O. Smith at (1) Wethersfield co-op, TBA

Championship

Saturday, March 7

Two semifinal winners, 4 p.m., Freitas Forum at UConn

CCC Boys Basketball

First round

Thursday, February 27

Game 1: (1) Windsor 100, (16) Bloomfield 78

Game 2: (2) East Catholic 70, (15) Enfield 35

Game 3: (14) Wethersfield 56, (3) Tolland 36

Game 4: (4) NW Catholic 62, (13) Conard 32

Game 5: (5) Manchester 64, (12) Southington 45

Game 6: (6) Glastonbury 52, (11) Avon 40

Game 7: (7) Bristol Central 57, (10) New Britain 50

Game 8: (8) Farmington 55, (9) Middletown 50

Quarterfinals

At Bulkeley-Hartford

Saturday, February 29

Game 9: Windsor 67, Farmington 57

Game 10: East Catholic 85, Bristol Central 48

Game 11: Glastonbury 58, Wethersfield 39

Game 12: NW Catholic 81, Manchester 45

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 3

At Bulkeley-Hartford

Game 13: East Catholic 69, Glastonbury 51

Game 14: Northwest Catholic 72, Windsor 62

Championship

Thursday, March 5

At Bulkeley

East Catholic vs. Northwest Catholic

CCC Girls Basketball

Thursday, February 20

First round

Game 1: (1) Newington 67, (16) Enfield 30

Game 2: (2) Berlin 45, (15) Simsbury 42

Game 3: (14) E.O. Smith 59, (3) NW Catholic 43

Game 4: (4) East Catholic 61, (13) Manchester 54

Game 5: (5) Bristol Eastern 63, (12) East Hartford 58

Game 6: (6) Glastonbury 48, (11) Southington 38

Game 7: (10) Conard 42, (7) Windsor 37

Game 8: (8) Bloomfield 60, (9) Wethersfield 54

Saturday, April 22

Quarterfinals

At Glastonbury High

Game 9: E.O. Smith 50, Glastonbury 42

Game 10: Conard 46, Berlin 31

Game 11: Bloomfield 53, Newington 42

Game 12: East Catholic 67, Bristol Eastern 56

Tuesday, February 25

Semifinals

At Glastonbury High

East Catholic 73, Bloomfield 57

E.O. Smith 57, Conard 28

Thursday, February 27

Championship

At Glastonbury

E.O. Smith 42, East Catholic 28

2020 CCC Girls Hockey

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 24

(3) Avon co-op 5, (2) Suffield co-op 1

Tuesday, Feb. 25

(1) Simsbury 3, (4) East Catholic co-op 0

Championship

At Trinity College

Friday, February 28

Simsbury 3, Avon co-op 2

CCC Girls Hockey standings (Final)

Team CCC Overall x-Simsbury 10-0 16-1-2 Suffield co-op 7-2-1 12-3-1 Avon co-op 5-4-1 13-6-1 East Catholic co-op 5-5 10-8-2 NWC/Mercy 1-9 7-11-1 Hall/Conard 1-9 3-16-1 Co-op teams – Suffield with Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Canton, Windsor and Northwestern Regional; Avon with Southington, Wethersfield, Lewis Mills, Newington and RHAM; East Catholic with Glastonbury and South Windsor x-Clinched league championship