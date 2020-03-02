2020 Central Connecticut Conference winter tournaments

CCC Boys Hockey
CCC South
Semifinals
Thursday, March 5
(3) Hall/Southington at (2) Newington co-op, 8:15 p.m. (Newington Arena)
(4) E.O. Smith at (1) Wethersfield co-op, TBA
Championship
Saturday, March 7
Two semifinal winners, 4 p.m., Freitas Forum at UConn
CCC Boys Basketball
First round
Thursday, February 27
Game 1: (1) Windsor 100, (16) Bloomfield 78
Game 2: (2) East Catholic 70, (15) Enfield 35
Game 3: (14) Wethersfield 56, (3) Tolland 36
Game 4: (4) NW Catholic 62, (13) Conard 32
Game 5: (5) Manchester 64, (12) Southington 45
Game 6: (6) Glastonbury 52, (11) Avon 40
Game 7: (7) Bristol Central 57, (10) New Britain 50
Game 8: (8) Farmington 55, (9) Middletown 50
Quarterfinals
At Bulkeley-Hartford
Saturday, February 29
Game 9: Windsor 67, Farmington 57
Game 10: East Catholic 85, Bristol Central 48
Game 11: Glastonbury 58, Wethersfield 39
Game 12: NW Catholic 81, Manchester 45
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 3
At Bulkeley-Hartford
Game 13: East Catholic 69, Glastonbury 51
Game 14: Northwest Catholic 72, Windsor 62
Championship
Thursday, March 5
At Bulkeley
East Catholic vs. Northwest Catholic
CCC Girls Basketball
Thursday, February 20
First round
Game 1: (1) Newington 67, (16) Enfield 30
Game 2: (2) Berlin 45, (15) Simsbury 42
Game 3: (14) E.O. Smith 59, (3) NW Catholic 43
Game 4: (4) East Catholic 61, (13) Manchester 54
Game 5: (5) Bristol Eastern 63, (12) East Hartford 58
Game 6: (6) Glastonbury 48, (11) Southington 38
Game 7: (10) Conard 42, (7) Windsor 37
Game 8: (8) Bloomfield 60, (9) Wethersfield 54
Saturday, April 22
Quarterfinals
At Glastonbury High
Game 9: E.O. Smith 50, Glastonbury 42
Game 10: Conard 46, Berlin 31
Game 11: Bloomfield 53, Newington 42
Game 12: East Catholic 67, Bristol Eastern 56
Tuesday, February 25
Semifinals
At Glastonbury High
East Catholic 73, Bloomfield 57
E.O. Smith 57, Conard 28
Thursday, February 27
Championship
At Glastonbury
E.O. Smith 42, East Catholic 28
2020 CCC Girls Hockey
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 24
(3) Avon co-op 5, (2) Suffield co-op 1
Tuesday, Feb. 25
(1) Simsbury 3, (4) East Catholic co-op 0
Championship
At Trinity College
Friday, February 28
Simsbury 3, Avon co-op 2
CCC Girls Hockey standings (Final)
|Team
|CCC
|Overall
|x-Simsbury
|10-0
|16-1-2
|Suffield co-op
|7-2-1
|12-3-1
|Avon co-op
|5-4-1
|13-6-1
|East Catholic co-op
|5-5
|10-8-2
|NWC/Mercy
|1-9
|7-11-1
|Hall/Conard
|1-9
|3-16-1
|Co-op teams – Suffield with Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Canton, Windsor and Northwestern Regional; Avon with Southington, Wethersfield, Lewis Mills, Newington and RHAM; East Catholic with Glastonbury and South Windsor
|x-Clinched league championship