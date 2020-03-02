Connect with us

Girls Hockey

Avon co-op girls hockey team earns first state tournament win

Avon High senior Sarah Murphy (17) scored a goal as the Avon co-op team beat Fairfield, 5-2 for their first-ever state tournament victory Monday at Newington Arena.  More game photos

NEWINGTON, March 2 – The Avon co-op girls hockey team won their first-ever state tournament game on Monday afternoon with a 5-2 win over the Fairfield co-op team in a Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Coaches Association contest at Newington Arena.

The Nighthawks (15-7-1) extended their program record for most wins in a season with their 15th victory of the season.

Seeded No. 6, the Nighthawks are making their first CHSGHA state tournament appearance in their third year as a program. Avon senior Sarah Murphy had a goal while Avon teammate Shelby Little had an assist.

The Nighthawks led 3-2 after two periods and didn’t give up a goal in the final period to No. 11 Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde co-op team, who finish the season at 10-10-1.

Avon’s Kori Bartko, right, battles for the puck in the corner during Monday’s state tournament game in Newington. Avon co-op eliminated Fairfield, 5-2. More game photos

Avon co-op advances to the quarterfinals and will face No. 3 Greenwich (12-4-3) on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Hamill Rink in Greenwich.

The Avon co-op, which includes five girls from Avon High, is comprised of players from six schools — Avon, Southington, RHAM, Newington, Wethersfield and Lewis Mills.

The Nighthawks finished third in the Central Connecticut Conference with a 5-4-1 record in the league. Avon co-op beat Suffield co-op, 5-1 in the CCC Tournament semifinals before dropping a 4-2 decision to league champion Simsbury in the CCC Tournament championship game.

Avon co-op 5, Fairfield co-op 2
At Newington
Fairfield co-op (10-10-1)        0   2   0   — 2
Avon co-op (15-7-1)                 2   1    2   — 5

Avon co-op’s Sophie Nower (67) and Fairfield’s Caroline Caccaro (2) race for the puck in Monday’s state tournament game in Newington. Avon co-op won, 5-2. More game photos

