Connect with us

Indoor track

Avon’s Jack Martin wins New England championship in mile

Avon’s Jack Martin became the first Falcon to win a New England track and field championship Saturday by taking the mile race. (Photo courtesy Courtney Fusco)

BOSTON, February 29, 2020 – Avon High sophomore Jack Martin earned the first New England championship in team history by winning the one-mile race at the 2020 New England indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston.

From left, David DelBonis, Jack Martin and Tyler Chambers

Martin won the race by 1.64 seconds with a winning time of 4:16.90 with David DelBonis of Bishop Henricken (Rhode Island) finishing second in 4:18.54. Tyler Chambers of LaSalle Academy in Rhode Island was third in 4:22.04.

“He ran a smart race,” Avon High coach Courtney Fusco said. “He let the other guys do a lot of the work in the early laps. He was as far back as seventh or eighth with three laps to go. But with around 300 meters left in the race, he unleashed his (finishing) kick, closing in on 56 seconds for his last 400 meters and winning by nearly two seconds.”

It was a personal best time for Martin and that moves him into the championship race at the upcoming 22nd annual New Balance indoor national championships in New York on March 13-15.

Martin qualified for the New England championships by winning the 1,600 meters at the State Open with a time of 4:19.16. But the New England championship meet runs the one mile instead of the 1,600 meters.

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Indoor track