Avon’s Jack Martin wins New England championship in mile

BOSTON, February 29, 2020 – Avon High sophomore Jack Martin earned the first New England championship in team history by winning the one-mile race at the 2020 New England indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston.

Martin won the race by 1.64 seconds with a winning time of 4:16.90 with David DelBonis of Bishop Henricken (Rhode Island) finishing second in 4:18.54. Tyler Chambers of LaSalle Academy in Rhode Island was third in 4:22.04.

“He ran a smart race,” Avon High coach Courtney Fusco said. “He let the other guys do a lot of the work in the early laps. He was as far back as seventh or eighth with three laps to go. But with around 300 meters left in the race, he unleashed his (finishing) kick, closing in on 56 seconds for his last 400 meters and winning by nearly two seconds.”

It was a personal best time for Martin and that moves him into the championship race at the upcoming 22nd annual New Balance indoor national championships in New York on March 13-15.

Martin qualified for the New England championships by winning the 1,600 meters at the State Open with a time of 4:19.16. But the New England championship meet runs the one mile instead of the 1,600 meters.